Nominace Anglie na EURO U21: Poklad Chelsea Abraham i žádaný brankář

Favoritem skupiny A na EURO do 21 let bude jistě Anglie. Tým Albionu se opírá o hráče, kteří už za sebou mají nemálo zkušeností v Premier League. V bráně bude stát Jordan Pickford, který sice se Sunderlandem spadl do druhé ligy, svými výkony ale zaujal nejeden přední tým. Obranu budou držet Calum Chambers či Rob Holding z Arsenalu, o góly by se po přihrávkách mistra Premier League s Leicesterem Demaraie Graye starat hlavně Tammy Abraham. Ten zazářil v dresu Bristolu City, jinak si ho ale hýčká londýnská Chelsea. Anglie je na EURO ve skupině A, kde narazí na Polsko, Švédsko a Slovensko.