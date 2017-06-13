  •  
    Nominace Anglie na EURO U21: Poklad Chelsea Abraham i žádaný brankář
    ME do 21 let
    Nominace Anglie na EURO U21: Poklad Chelsea Abraham i žádaný brankář

    O góly Angličanů by se měl starat Tammy Abraham z Chelsea
    Favoritem skupiny A na EURO do 21 let bude jistě Anglie. Tým Albionu se opírá o hráče, kteří už za sebou mají nemálo zkušeností v Premier League. V bráně bude stát Jordan Pickford, který sice se Sunderlandem spadl do druhé ligy, svými výkony ale zaujal nejeden přední tým. Obranu budou držet Calum Chambers či Rob Holding z Arsenalu, o góly by se po přihrávkách mistra Premier League s Leicesterem Demaraie Graye starat hlavně Tammy Abraham. Ten zazářil v dresu Bristolu City, jinak si ho ale hýčká londýnská Chelsea. Anglie je na EURO ve skupině A, kde narazí na Polsko, Švédsko a Slovensko.



    Podívejte se na soupisku Německa pro EURO do 21 let:

    Brankáři

    Angus Gunn (Manchester City)

    Jonathan Mitchell (Derby County)

    Jordan Pickford (Sunderland)

    Obránci

    Calum Chambers (Arsenal)

    Rob Holding (Arsenal)

    Ben Chilwell (Leicester)

    Mason Holgate (Everton)

    Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton)

    Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton)

    Alfie Mawson (Swansea)

    Jack Stephens (Southampton)

    Matt Targett (Southampton)

    Záložníci

    Lewis Baker (Chelsea)

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea)

    Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

    Will Hughes (Derby County)

    Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

    John Swift (Reading)

    Útočníci

    Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

    Demarai Gray (Leicester)

    Jacob Murphy (Norwich)

    Cauley Woodrow (Fulham)

    Vše o EURO do 21 let sledujte ZDE>>>

     

    Témata:  sport, fotbal, ME do 21 let, Anglie, nominace, soupiska
     
