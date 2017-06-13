Nominace Anglie na EURO U21: Poklad Chelsea Abraham i žádaný brankář

Podívejte se na soupisku Německa pro EURO do 21 let:
Brankáři
Angus Gunn (Manchester City)
Jonathan Mitchell (Derby County)
Jordan Pickford (Sunderland)
Obránci
Calum Chambers (Arsenal)
Rob Holding (Arsenal)
Ben Chilwell (Leicester)
Mason Holgate (Everton)
Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton)
Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton)
Alfie Mawson (Swansea)
Jack Stephens (Southampton)
Matt Targett (Southampton)
Záložníci
Lewis Baker (Chelsea)
Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea)
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
Will Hughes (Derby County)
Nathan Redmond (Southampton)
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
John Swift (Reading)
Útočníci
Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)
Demarai Gray (Leicester)
Jacob Murphy (Norwich)
Cauley Woodrow (Fulham)
