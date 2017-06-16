  •  
  • Video
  • Výsledky
  • Fantasy
    • +
    Nenechte si ujít nejnovější
    zprávy ze světa sportu.
    Sledujte nás na Facebooku
    a dozvíte se vše jako první.
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Články, které čtete
    1. iSport.cz
    2. Fotbal
    3. Mládežnické výběry
    4. ME do 21 let
    5. EURO U21 ONLINE: Anglie - Švédsko 0:0. Obhájce začíná proti favoritovi
    ME do 21 let
    před 46 minutami

    EURO U21 ONLINE: Anglie - Švédsko 0:0. Obhájce začíná proti favoritovi

    Autor:
    Další z rubriky
    Radost švédských fotbalistů byla obrovská.
    TOP VIDEA
    TOP 10 Z LIGY NARUBY: Kopicova kouzla, minela roku a pivní sprcha TOP 10 Z LIGY NARUBY: Kopicova kouzla, minela roku a pivní sprcha
    Voráček pomáhá. Za 61 bodů v NHL předal své nadaci 61 tisíc dolarů Voráček pomáhá. Za 61 bodů v NHL předal své nadaci 61 tisíc dolarů
    VŠECHNA VIDEA ZDE

    ONLINE | Mistrovství Evropy do 21 let v Polsku startuje dvěma pátečními zápasy. V tom prvním hrají od 18 hodin obhájci titulu ze Švédska, kteří odstartují cestu za napodobením pražského triumfu proti favoritovi z Anglie. První utkání evropského šampionátu, do kterého vstoupí český tým v neděli, sledujte ONLINE na iSport.cz!



    ONLINE: Švédsko - Anglie (18:00)
    Zobrazit

    Vše o EURO U21 2017 najdete zde >>

    Dnes • 18:00
    Švédsko
    Švédsko
    0:0
    ONLINE
    16. června
    18:00
    Anglie
    Anglie
    Zobrazit online přenos
    Sestavy

    Domácí: Cajtoft – Wahlqvist, J. Une Larsson, Dagerstal, Lundqvist – Tibbling, Hallberg, Fransson – K. Olsson (C) – Cibicki, Engvall.

    Hosté: Pickford – Holgate, Mawson, Chambers, Chilwell – Ward-Prowse (C), L. Baker, Chalobah, Jacob Murphy – Redmond, T. Abraham.

    Náhradníci

    Domácí: Erlandsson, Dahlberg, Tanković, Nilsson, Strandberg, Ssewankambo, Brorsson, Mrabti, Eliasson, Binaku, Affane

    Hosté: Gunn, Mitchell, Stephens, Gray, Targett, Swift, Holding, Hause, Iorfa, Hughes, Grealish, Woodrow

    Rozhodčí

    Stieler – Foltyn, Siedel (vš. GER)

    Stadion

    Kolporter Arena, Kielce

    720p 360p
    Poláci jásali na otevřeném tréninku. Udělalo nám to radost, hlásil Simić

    720p 360p
    <p dir="ltr"><span>Má za sebou náročnou sezonu a po ní prožívá pořádně horké léto. Patrik Schick se hned v prvním ročníku v Serii A etabloval v kádru Sampdorie Janov, vybudoval si takové jméno, až se o něj perou velké kluby. A do toho má být oporou české reprezentace na EURO jedenadvacítek. „Je toho v poslední době docela dost,” říká vysoký útočník.</span></p> <div><span><br /></span></div>
    Schick: Úspěch na EURO by nám pomohl i do budoucnosti

    720p 360p
    Černý: Kdybychom neměli cíl postoupit ze skupiny, nemusíme na EURO ani jezdit

    Témata:  sport, fotbal, EURO U21 2017, skupina A, Švédsko, Anglie, online
    Související články
     
    Sportrevue.cz
    Zobrazit více zpráv
    Živě.cz
    Zobrazit více zpráv




    Fotbal


    ePojisteni.cz liga
    Liga mistrů
    Evropská liga
    Premier League (Anglie)
    Bundesliga (Německo)
    Primera Division (Španělsko)
    EURO 2016
    Hokej


    Tipsport Extraliga
    Play-off České pojišťovny
    WSM liga (1. liga)
    NHL
    KHL
    MS v hokeji 2016
    Světový pohár
    Tenis


    Fed Cup
    Davis Cup
    Australian Open
    Wimbledon
    US Open
    Ostatní


    Formule 1
    OH Rio 2016
    Atletika
    Biatlon
    Dostihový klub