EURO U21 ONLINE: Anglie - Švédsko 0:0. Obhájce začíná proti favoritovi

Sestavy
Domácí: Cajtoft – Wahlqvist, J. Une Larsson, Dagerstal, Lundqvist – Tibbling, Hallberg, Fransson – K. Olsson (C) – Cibicki, Engvall.
Hosté: Pickford – Holgate, Mawson, Chambers, Chilwell – Ward-Prowse (C), L. Baker, Chalobah, Jacob Murphy – Redmond, T. Abraham.
Náhradníci
Domácí: Erlandsson, Dahlberg, Tanković, Nilsson, Strandberg, Ssewankambo, Brorsson, Mrabti, Eliasson, Binaku, Affane
Hosté: Gunn, Mitchell, Stephens, Gray, Targett, Swift, Holding, Hause, Iorfa, Hughes, Grealish, Woodrow
Rozhodčí
Stieler – Foltyn, Siedel (vš. GER)
Stadion
Kolporter Arena, Kielce