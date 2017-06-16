EURO U21 ONLINE: Anglie - Švédsko 0:0. Obhájce začíná proti favoritovi

ONLINE | Mistrovství Evropy do 21 let v Polsku startuje dvěma pátečními zápasy. V tom prvním hrají od 18 hodin obhájci titulu ze Švédska, kteří odstartují cestu za napodobením pražského triumfu proti favoritovi z Anglie. První utkání evropského šampionátu, do kterého vstoupí český tým v neděli, sledujte ONLINE na iSport.cz!