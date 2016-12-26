ONLINE: Čech v brance Arsenalu, hrají United, Leicester i Chelsea

Sestavy
Domácí: Čech – Bellerín, Gabriel, Koscielny, Gibbs – Coquelin, Xhaka – Alexis Sánchez, Özil, Iwobi – Giroud.
Hosté: Foster – C. Dawson, McAuley, J. Evans, Nyom – Yacob, D. Fletcher – Phillips, Chadli, Brunt – Rondón.
Náhradníci
Domácí: Ramsey, Lucas, Ospina, Holding, Elneny, Reine-Adélaïde, Monreal
Hosté: Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Morrison, Myhill, Galloway, McClean, Gardner
Sestavy
Domácí: Courtois – Azpilicueta, Luiz (C), Cahill – Moses, Fàbregas, Matić, Alonso – Willian, E. Hazard, Pedro.
Hosté: Boruc – Francis (C), S. Cook, B. Smith, Daniels – Arter, Gosling – A. Smith, Wilshere, Surman – J. King.
Náhradníci
Domácí: Begović, Aina, Zouma, Ivanović, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi
Hosté: Federici, Stanislas, Wilson, Ibe, Fraser, Mings, Afobe
Sestavy
Domácí: de Gea – A. Valencia, P. Jones, Rojo, Blind – A. Herrera, Carrick (C), P. Pogba – Mata, Ibrahimović, Lingard.
Hosté: Pickford – Jones, Koné, Djilobodji, van Aanholt – Seb. Larsson, N'Dong, Denayer – Borini, Anichebe – Defoe (C).
Náhradníci
Domácí: Rashford, Darmian, Fellaini, Romero, Smalling, Mchitarjan, Martial
Hosté: Khazri, Honeyman, Love, O'Shea, Embleton, Asoro, Mannone
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Chelsea
|17
|14
|1
|2
|35:11
|43
|2. Liverpool
|17
|11
|4
|2
|41:20
|37
|3. Manchester City
|17
|11
|3
|3
|36:20
|36
|4. Arsenal
|17
|10
|4
|3
|38:19
|34
|5. Tottenham
|17
|9
|6
|2
|29:12
|33
|6. Manchester Utd.
|17
|8
|6
|3
|24:17
|30
|7. Southampton
|17
|6
|6
|5
|17:16
|24
|8. West Brom
|17
|6
|5
|6
|23:21
|23
|9. Everton
|17
|6
|5
|6
|21:21
|23
|10. Watford
|18
|6
|4
|8
|22:30
|22
|11. Bournemouth
|17
|6
|3
|8
|23:28
|21
|12. Stoke
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19:24
|21
|13. West Ham
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19:31
|19
|14. Middlesbrough
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16:19
|18
|15. Leicester
|17
|4
|5
|8
|23:29
|17
|16. Burnley
|17
|5
|2
|10
|16:28
|17
|17. Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|4
|10
|29:33
|16
|18. Sunderland
|17
|4
|2
|11
|15:28
|14
|19. Swansea
|17
|3
|3
|11
|20:37
|12
|20. Hull City
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14:36
|12