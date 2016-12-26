ONLINE: Čech v brance Arsenalu, hrají United, Leicester i Chelsea

  •  
    Zatímco ostatní nejlepší fotbalové ligy si dávají pauzu, v Premier League odstartoval nabitý program. V 18. kole se představí čtvrtý Arsenal, který potřebuje doma po dvou prohrách zabrat. V jeho brance nechybí Petr Čech. O tři body bude bojovat také první Chelsea, která hostí Bournemouth. Výbornou formu pak chtějí potvrdit United proti Sunderlandu. A jak si povede Leicester bez Jamieho Vardyho proti Evertonu? To vše sledujte ONLINE na iSport.cz.


    Zápas Arsenal - West Bromwich ZDE
    Zobrazit

    Dnes • 16:00
    Arsenal FC
    Arsenal FC
    0:0
    ONLINE
    26. prosince
    16:00
    West Bromwich Albion
    West Bromwich Albion
    Zobrazit online přenos
    Sestavy

    Domácí: Čech – Bellerín, Gabriel, Koscielny, Gibbs – Coquelin, Xhaka – Alexis Sánchez, Özil, Iwobi – Giroud.

    Hosté: Foster – C. Dawson, McAuley, J. Evans, Nyom – Yacob, D. Fletcher – Phillips, Chadli, Brunt – Rondón.

    Náhradníci

    Domácí: Ramsey, Lucas, Ospina, Holding, Elneny, Reine-Adélaïde, Monreal

    Hosté: Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Morrison, Myhill, Galloway, McClean, Gardner

    Zápas Chelsea - Bournemouth ZDE
    Zobrazit

    Dnes • 16:00
    Chelsea FC
    Chelsea FC
    0:0
    ONLINE
    26. prosince
    16:00
    AFC Bournemouth
    AFC Bournemouth
    Zobrazit online přenos
    Sestavy

    Domácí: Courtois – Azpilicueta, Luiz (C), Cahill – Moses, Fàbregas, Matić, Alonso – Willian, E. Hazard, Pedro.

    Hosté: Boruc – Francis (C), S. Cook, B. Smith, Daniels – Arter, Gosling – A. Smith, Wilshere, Surman – J. King.

    Náhradníci

    Domácí: Begović, Aina, Zouma, Ivanović, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi

    Hosté: Federici, Stanislas, Wilson, Ibe, Fraser, Mings, Afobe

    Zápas Manchester United - Sunderland ZDE
    Zobrazit

    Dnes • 16:00
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    0:0
    ONLINE
    26. prosince
    16:00
    Sunderland AFC
    Sunderland AFC
    Zobrazit online přenos
    Sestavy

    Domácí: de Gea – A. Valencia, P. Jones, Rojo, Blind – A. Herrera, Carrick (C), P. Pogba – Mata, Ibrahimović, Lingard.

    Hosté: Pickford – Jones, Koné, Djilobodji, van Aanholt – Seb. Larsson, N'Dong, Denayer – Borini, Anichebe – Defoe (C).

    Náhradníci

    Domácí: Rashford, Darmian, Fellaini, Romero, Smalling, Mchitarjan, Martial

    Hosté: Khazri, Honeyman, Love, O'Shea, Embleton, Asoro, Mannone

    Další zápasy 18. kola Premier League ONLINE>>>
    Zobrazit

    Z V R P Skóre B
    1.  Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35:11 43
    2.  Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41:20 37
    3.  Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36:20 36
    4.  Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38:19 34
    5.  Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29:12 33
    6.  Manchester Utd. 17 8 6 3 24:17 30
    7.  Southampton 17 6 6 5 17:16 24
    8.  West Brom 17 6 5 6 23:21 23
    9.  Everton 17 6 5 6 21:21 23
    10.  Watford 18 6 4 8 22:30 22
    11.  Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23:28 21
    12.  Stoke 17 5 6 6 19:24 21
    13.  West Ham 17 5 4 8 19:31 19
    14.  Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16:19 18
    15.  Leicester 17 4 5 8 23:29 17
    16.  Burnley 17 5 2 10 16:28 17
    17.  Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29:33 16
    18.  Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15:28 14
    19.  Swansea 17 3 3 11 20:37 12
    20.  Hull City 17 3 3 11 14:36 12

    Premier League 2016/2017
