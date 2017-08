TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Archibald pokřtil syna ve Stanley Cupu

Jak sledoval hokejový svět boxerský souboj Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather.

What a fight! A short stoppage but I was so entertained! — Eric Gryba (@grybes02) August 27, 2017

Anyone that chirped McGregor look yourself in the mirror. What a fight and what an athlete. Earned every piece of respect possible. — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) August 27, 2017

Love the respect factor, that's what it's all about. Fun fight to watch #MayweatherMcGregor — Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson13) August 27, 2017

Worst ending ever #mayweathervsmcgregor — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) August 27, 2017

A legend! @TheNotoriousMMA amazing to witness that event! What a speech after... win or learn! @John_Kavanagh boys did everyone proud pic.twitter.com/joKkcZRDzZ — Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) August 27, 2017

#TBE #Mayweather that was a entertaining fight. Credit to #McGregor for standing in there and making it a good fight. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2017