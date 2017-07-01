TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Bylo to náročné, řekl Kane o výměně Panarina

V Edmontonu dnes zemřel bývalý hokejový útočník a člen slavné dynastie tamních Oilers Dave Semenko. Dvojnásobnému vítězi Stanleyova poháru a někdejšímu ochránci Waynea Gretzkého na ledě bylo 59 let. Podlehl rakovině jater a slinivky.

It's a sad, sad day. You will be terribly missed. RIP to my friend and teammate, Dave Semenko. @EdmontonOilers #RIP27 pic.twitter.com/CXVtLSafF9 — Mike Krushelnyski (@MKrushelnyski) June 29, 2017

The Flames send their deepest condolences to Dave Semenko's family and friends. You're in our thoughts. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 29, 2017

CLASSIC CLIPS: The late Dave Semenko vs Muhammad Ali during a charity boxing event back in 1983. pic.twitter.com/zueUAr0AcZ — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) June 29, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko as a Oilers fan growing up this is heartbreaking thoughts with the family #RIP #Oilers #27 — Darcy Tucker (@16DarcyTucker) June 29, 2017

RIP Dave Semenko #27 — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) June 30, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends fans and teammates. God Bless. — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) June 29, 2017

The Great One reflects on his time with Dave Semenko. pic.twitter.com/PPYVwbRKUu — NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko, I loved him as kid growing up as @EdmontonOilers fan, got to know him, wonderful man! — Ken Daneyko (@KenDaneykoMSG) June 29, 2017

Thoughts & Prayers to the Semenko family, friends, teammates & fans. He was the pioneer who paved the way for us all who did what he did 🙏 https://t.co/RX1PnuHW1e — Tie Domi (@thereal_tiedomi) June 29, 2017