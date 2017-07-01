TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Bylo to náročné, řekl Kane o výměně Panarina

|SOBOTA 1. ČERVENCE
Výměna Artemiho Panarina z Chicaga do Columbusu nebyla šokující jen pro fanoušky, nepříjemným překvapením byla také pro Patricka Kanea. "Byli jsme si dost blízcí, nejen na ledě, ale také mimo něj. Je to super kluk, dost jsme se nablbli, bezpochyby je smutné ho vidět odcházet," řekl americký útočník.
“My first reaction was pretty emotional."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 30, 2017
Patrick Kane was pretty disappointed to see Artemi Panarin traded: https://t.co/jalEOn3zx0 pic.twitter.com/GCtfBIXGY5
Operaci kolena má za sebou jeden z klíčových zadáků Nashvillu Ryan Ellis a generální manažer David Poile věří, že jeho bek stihne začátek tréninkového kempu v září.
Ryan Ellis is recovering from a knee procedure and the #Predators are optimistic he'll be ready for training camp.https://t.co/LNMWGD832K pic.twitter.com/5RGWl87Ivi— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2017
|ČTVRTEK 29. ČERVNA
V Edmontonu dnes zemřel bývalý hokejový útočník a člen slavné dynastie tamních Oilers Dave Semenko. Dvojnásobnému vítězi Stanleyova poháru a někdejšímu ochránci Waynea Gretzkého na ledě bylo 59 let. Podlehl rakovině jater a slinivky.
It's a sad, sad day. You will be terribly missed. RIP to my friend and teammate, Dave Semenko. @EdmontonOilers #RIP27 pic.twitter.com/CXVtLSafF9— Mike Krushelnyski (@MKrushelnyski) June 29, 2017
The Flames send their deepest condolences to Dave Semenko's family and friends. You're in our thoughts.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 29, 2017
CLASSIC CLIPS: The late Dave Semenko vs Muhammad Ali during a charity boxing event back in 1983. pic.twitter.com/zueUAr0AcZ— Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) June 29, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko as a Oilers fan growing up this is heartbreaking thoughts with the family #RIP #Oilers #27— Darcy Tucker (@16DarcyTucker) June 29, 2017
RIP Dave Semenko #27— Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) June 30, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends fans and teammates. God Bless.— Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) June 29, 2017
The Great One reflects on his time with Dave Semenko. pic.twitter.com/PPYVwbRKUu— NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Semenko, I loved him as kid growing up as @EdmontonOilers fan, got to know him, wonderful man!— Ken Daneyko (@KenDaneykoMSG) June 29, 2017
Thoughts & Prayers to the Semenko family, friends, teammates & fans. He was the pioneer who paved the way for us all who did what he did 🙏 https://t.co/RX1PnuHW1e— Tie Domi (@thereal_tiedomi) June 29, 2017
Sorry to hear about the passing of Dave Semenko. Thoughts are with his family on this sad day.— Sean Burke (@SBurkie1) June 29, 2017
Neštěstí se přihodilo během stavby Little Caesars Areny, tedy nového stánku hokejistů Detroit Red Wings, který by měl být otevřen v září. Zemřel při ni šestačtyřicetiletý dělník, který spadl z 23 metrů. Podle svědků se ale jednalo o sebevraždu.
Police investigating Detroit arena fall as possible suicide https://t.co/EkZQX0scla pic.twitter.com/QUXzdtjrjl— theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) June 29, 2017
S Coloradem už si zatrénoval mladík Petr Kváča, kterého klub letos draftoval ve 4. kole.
Hello, Petr!— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 28, 2017
Kvaca was our 4th pick, and 114th overall, in this year's NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/AmQnulOtZX
Nový přírůstek do rodiny hlásí J.T. Brown z Tampy Bay.
Congratulations to @JTBrown23 and his wife Lexi on the birth of their baby girl, Lily! pic.twitter.com/SPsZtzysdQ— NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 28, 2017
Patrik Berglund had surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder Tuesday. He is expected to be sidelined until December. https://t.co/CYW77GmMbu— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 28, 2017
|STŘEDA 28. ČERVNA
Hokejisté Las Vegas Golden Knights poprvé v historii vyjeli na led.
Looking back on the historical day that Golden Knights skated on Vegas ice for the first time.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2017
More: https://t.co/ydqFnL336Y pic.twitter.com/fY9K7VAR4F
Tajné hokejové tužby Sidney Crosbyho? Vyzkoušet si pozici brankáře.
Crosby: "I’d love to play one game in the NHL as a goaltender."https://t.co/4Sb1HLXVkF— Jiří Vítek (@JVitek94) June 28, 2017
|ÚTERÝ 27. ČERVNA
Nové hráčské čtveřici se včera otevřely dveře Hokejové síně slávy v Torontu. Čerstvými členy jsou Dave Andreychuk, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi a Teemu Selänne. Dalšími nově přijatými členy jsou bývalá kanadská hokejistka Danielle Goyetteová, vlastník Bostonu Bruins Jeremy Jacobs a univerzitní kouč Clare Drake. Jacobs s Drakem byli vybráni v kategorii hokejových budovatelů.
The biggest phone call of @TeemuSel8nne's career. #HHOF pic.twitter.com/749VxyhfnW— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 26, 2017
Congrats to @Andy2525. For me he was a HOFer the day he walked in our dressing room. He taught us so much, both on and off the ice. Thx Dave pic.twitter.com/ZUyqM56KB0— Martin St.Louis (@mstlouis_26) June 27, 2017
Congrats @Andy2525. What a career. Showed us how to love the game the proper way and win! #HHOF— Brad Richards (@BRichards_1991) June 27, 2017
Huge congratulations to one of the best guys to ever play the game of hockey @TeemuSel8nne in his #HHOF2017 induction.— Troy Bodie (@TroyBodie) June 27, 2017
One of my best hockey moments was celebrating his 600th goal, Was a honor and pleasure to play with the great @TeemuSel8nne! Congrats Flash!— Matt Beleskey (@Matt_Beleskey) June 26, 2017
Congrats to Selanne, Kariya, Recchi and Andreychuk on getting inducted into the @HockeyHallFame. All amazing players! Well deserved #HHOF— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) June 26, 2017
Congrats to @TeemuSel8nne for being inducted into the @HockeyHallFame. It was an honor and a privilege to be your teammate. #hhof2017 pic.twitter.com/m5j0Lz0ow7— Kyle Palmieri (@kylepalmieri) June 26, 2017
Nový kontrakt podepsal včera s Carolinou útočník Derek Ryan, který nosí na zádech číslo 33. Na tuto cifru si ale brousila zuby letní posila brankář Scott Darling, který rovnou na twitteru připravil pro nového spoluhráče nabídku. "Vyměním 3 večeře, 2 procházky se psem a jeden večer, kdy pohlídám dítě, za tohle číslo. Promysli to." A ve vtipkování se pokračovalo i na klubovém twitteru.
I'll trade you 3 dinners, 2 dog walks and 1 night of babysitting for that number #ThinkAboutIt🤗 https://t.co/uLGPLI09d5— Scott Darling (@SDarling_33) June 26, 2017
[TRADE] ICYMI, @SDarling_33 & @DerekAllenRyan worked out a deal earlier today: https://t.co/ywsndTBX2Y pic.twitter.com/VMps8EUuGB— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 26, 2017
V Calgary už se představily nejnovější posily Mike Smith a Travis Hamonic.
Earlier today, Mike Smith and Travis Hamonic met with the #yyc media for the first time since joining the #Flames! pic.twitter.com/sYkkj1eyzL— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 27, 2017
Stará garda Washingtonu zase chvíli pohromadě.
Great time meeting up with old friends at the @Capitals Bourbon & Cigar Charity Event. Matt Pettinger, Brent Johnson, & Olie Kolzig. pic.twitter.com/Nu9Jokenxc— Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) June 27, 2017
Agent útočníka Artemiho Panarina už potvrdil, jaké číslo bude jeho klient v Columbusu nosit.
Artemi Panarin will wear #9 for Columbus Blue Jackets.— Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) June 27, 2017
|PONDĚLÍ 26. ČERVNA
S čerstvou jedničkou draftu Nico Hischierem už se seznámil i lídr historického bodování New Jersey Patrik Eliáš.
It was a table for two last night! Our #1 all-time leading scorer joined our #1 pick for dinner. #N1CO pic.twitter.com/8L4mAzy2NQ— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 26, 2017
Nejvýše draftovaným Švédem byl letos Elias Pettersson, ze kterého Vancouver Canucks udělali pětku draftu. Když pak osmnáctiletý mladík telefonoval domů, byl dojatý až k slzám.
Canucks first-round pick tears up while watching his brother celebrate his entrance into the NHL. MORE: https://t.co/0jlrLx6ioC pic.twitter.com/3eBAovUkZE— BarDown (@BarDown) June 25, 2017
Pittsburgh o víkendu získal ze St.Louis ochránce Ryana Reavese a ten hned dal novou profilovou fotografií najevo, že už se těší.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/hl9jMdEZU3— Ryan Reaves (@rreaves75) June 25, 2017
Joe Thornton a Brent Burns se objeví v nejnovějším vydání ESPN Body Issue a jediné, co na sobě budou mít, budou vousy.
Oddly enough this isn't the first time this has happened #ESPNBODYISSUE @Burnzie88 @espn pic.twitter.com/ZXl4ra6fuu— jason demers (@jasondemers5) June 25, 2017
Jak vypadá takový trejd z pohledu účastníka? Všechno přiblížil útočník Brayden Schenn, kterého Flyers o víkendu vyměnili do St.Louis. "Ze začátku jsem draft moc nesledoval, ale pak mi přišla zpráva od mého agenta, že Flyers hovoří se St.Louis, ale prý nic vážného," řekl hráč. "A najednou, asi o minutu později BUM a bylo to tu, volal mi generální manažer Ron Hextall, že mě právě vyměnil," vysvětlil Schenn a dodal, že to byl velký šok. Obratem přišel hovor z nového působiště. "Řekli mi, že dostanu možnost na centru a z toho mám velkou radost. Pocity z výměny jsou smíšené, ale těším se na novou šanci."
@Bschenn_10 on the trade to @StLouisBlues @jprutherford https://t.co/zqX5EDamig— Caleb Woods (@CalebWoods44) June 26, 2017
|SOBOTA 24. ČERVNA
Zdá se, že Nico Hischier fandil svému novému zaměstnavateli už v dětství.
Then and now. @nicohischier was destined to be a Devil. #N1CO pic.twitter.com/vD7hzgVDC3— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 24, 2017
Syn bývalého zadáka Adama Foota pořádně vyrostl. Už je z něj člen rodiny NHL.
#NHLDraft: Callan Foote, selected 14th by the @TBLightning, is the son of two-time Stanley Cup-champion Adam Foote. https://t.co/Dccu5hYkwy pic.twitter.com/q5pMraHgzs— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 24, 2017
Na všechno dohlížel i Wayne Gretzky.
Gotta keep an eye on all that talent. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/1b0v1eulds— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Hned 31 nadějných hráčů má v zámoří nový domov.
Welcome to the NHL, gents. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/hS63Xy4KTL— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Jedničkou draftu se poprvé v historii stal švýcarský hokejista a Nino Niederreiter z Minnesoty z toho má velkou radost.
Woke up to great news!!! Congrats @nicohischier #MakingHistory #1#swisshockey— nino niederreiter (@thelnino22) June 24, 2017
Volba jedničky byla napínavá do poslední chvíle. A mnohé překvapila.
You've joined some elite company, @nicohischier. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/mS7s7uRT6g— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Huge welcome @nicohischier to NJ. Excited to have you! 🇨🇭— Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 23, 2017
Forever a number 1 overall pick. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/s8NwNvl1I8— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
|PÁTEK 23. ČERVNA
No other team is scheduled to pick three times in the #NHLDraft first round tonight...except us.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 23, 2017
More: https://t.co/qHXcqKZJb6 pic.twitter.com/3UUMWoDBH8
Florida pokračuje v posilování realizačního týmu, na pozici asistenta trenéra přichází Jack Capuano. Padesátiletý Američan byl mezi lety 2011-17 hlavním trenérem New York Islanders, z klubu ho ale v lednu vyhodili.
Jack Capuano 'crossing the Isle' in joining the Florida Panthers as an assistant coach. https://t.co/UBmFk8WR1n pic.twitter.com/3lSgFJuaCy— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 23, 2017
Talentovaný český zadák Dominik Mašín má za sebou první sezonu v AHL v barvách Syracuse a hned si vysloužil pochvalu od generálního manažera Steva Yzermana.
Yzerman mentions how pleased he is with the development of Dominik Masin & Ben Thomas this year with the @syracusecrunch.— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 22, 2017
U hokejistů Arizony skončil trenér Dave Tippett. Tým vedl osm let, během nichž získal v roce 2010 Cenu Jacka Adamse pro nejlepšího kouče NHL. Pětapadesátiletý bývalý bek přitom v roce 2015 podepsal pětiletý kontrakt a byl zároveň jmenován výkonným viceprezidentem hokejových operací. "Shodli jsme se po několika diskuzích na tom, že bude nejlepší, když půjdu zase dál," uvedl Tippett v prohlášení.
Hearing Dave Tippett walks away from Coyotes with a $3 million buy out.— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) June 23, 2017
|ČTVRTEK 22. ČERVNA
Bývalý vynikající zadák Chris Pronger se stal v týmu Floridy Panthers vedoucím poradcem generálního manažera a zároveň šéfa hokejových operací Dalea Tallona. I on by tak mohl teoreticky rozhodovat o osudu české legendy Jaromíra Jágra, svého bývalého spoluhráče z Philadelphie, jenž má s klubem jednat o novém kontraktu.
We've added Chris Pronger to our staff as Senior Advisor to the President of Hockey Operations.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 22, 2017
Details » https://t.co/jIkFzJ4lkb pic.twitter.com/UBVhWWNL0w
Jevgenij Malkin vytvořil dojemný vzkaz. "Jsi můj nejužitečnější hráč," vzkázal odcházejícímu kamarádovi Fleurymu.
Sad Malkin. pic.twitter.com/3ZmCHLKnCu— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 22, 2017
Po mnoha letech opustil Marc-Andre Fleury město Pittsburgh, které mu bylo domovem a stal se majtkem mužstva Las Vegas. Už teď ale ví, co bude dělat, až se bývalému zaměstnavateli postaví tváří v tvář. "Budu chtít Pittsburgh porazit," řekl po rozšiřovacím draftu.
Marc-Andre Fleury, on what he's most looking forward to about playing the #pens: "I just want to beat them."— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 22, 2017
Odhalena byla podoba prvního i druhého All-Star Teamu za uplynulý ročník.
Patrick Kane named to NHL's All-Star first team as league's top RW. pic.twitter.com/ZzHHDL6wBl— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 22, 2017
Vedení soutěže vyhlásilo v Las Vegas také sestavu nejlepších nováčků za ročník 2016/17. V bráně je Matt Murray z Pittsburghu, v obraně Brady Skjei z Rangers a Zach Werenski z Columbusu a v útoku Patrik Laine z Winnipegu, Auston Matthews z Toronta a jeho spoluhráč Mitch Marner.
NHL’s All-Rookie Team pic.twitter.com/22aTNqkrvF— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) June 22, 2017
The @GoldenKnights have a team. Here are all the #VegasDraft selections. pic.twitter.com/Ly2HqW71i9— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017
The NHLPA is honoured to help support The Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation. For more information, visit https://t.co/7HRUNOhGTl. pic.twitter.com/3Hpvxr0YFI— NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 22, 2017
100-point man @cmcdavid97 of the @EdmontonOilers has a Hart Trophy to go along with the Art Ross. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/KZKYaGxax7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
It's official.— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017
Marc-Andre Fleury is a member of the @GoldenKnights. #VegasDraft pic.twitter.com/eujDOnBgXG
For the second time in his career, Sergei Bobrovsky of @BlueJacketsNHL is the Vezina Trophy winner. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Xf4UYPQRMx— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
It was a great year for the @BlueJacketsNHL, and that’s why John Tortorella is the Jack Adams Award winner. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/UZI7PqWLAw— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017