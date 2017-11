TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Ostuda v Carolině! Takhle nevypadá plné hlediště

Jedenatřicetiletý ruský veterán Nikolaj Kulemin bude na soupisce New York Islanders kvůli operaci chybět půl roku. Klubová legenda Butch Goring si myslí, že klub ho skutečně bude postrádat.

Kulemin not only was a very good PK guy, he was a very consistent players who worked the boards.He played an important role on the #isles.He was a veteran presence in the room. He was a true professional and will be missed.