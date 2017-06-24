TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Střípky z draftu. Hischier fandí Devils od dětství

|SOBOTA 24. ČERVNA
Zdá se, že Nico Hischier fandil svému novému zaměstnavateli už v dětství.
Then and now. @nicohischier was destined to be a Devil. #N1CO pic.twitter.com/vD7hzgVDC3— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 24, 2017
Syn bývalého zadáka Adama Foota pořádně vyrostl. Už je z něj člen rodiny NHL.
#NHLDraft: Callan Foote, selected 14th by the @TBLightning, is the son of two-time Stanley Cup-champion Adam Foote. https://t.co/Dccu5hYkwy pic.twitter.com/q5pMraHgzs— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 24, 2017
Na všechno dohlížel i Wayne Gretzky.
Gotta keep an eye on all that talent. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/1b0v1eulds— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Hned 31 nadějných hráčů má v zámoří nový domov.
Welcome to the NHL, gents. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/hS63Xy4KTL— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Jedničkou draftu se poprvé v historii stal švýcarský hokejista a Nino Niederreiter z Minnesoty z toho má velkou radost.
Woke up to great news!!! Congrats @nicohischier #MakingHistory #1#swisshockey— nino niederreiter (@thelnino22) June 24, 2017
Volba jedničky byla napínavá do poslední chvíle. A mnohé překvapila.
You've joined some elite company, @nicohischier. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/mS7s7uRT6g— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
Huge welcome @nicohischier to NJ. Excited to have you! 🇨🇭— Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 23, 2017
Forever a number 1 overall pick. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/s8NwNvl1I8— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017
|PÁTEK 23. ČERVNA
No other team is scheduled to pick three times in the #NHLDraft first round tonight...except us.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 23, 2017
More: https://t.co/qHXcqKZJb6 pic.twitter.com/3UUMWoDBH8
Florida pokračuje v posilování realizačního týmu, na pozici asistenta trenéra přichází Jack Capuano. Padesátiletý Američan byl mezi lety 2011-17 hlavním trenérem New York Islanders, z klubu ho ale v lednu vyhodili.
Jack Capuano 'crossing the Isle' in joining the Florida Panthers as an assistant coach. https://t.co/UBmFk8WR1n pic.twitter.com/3lSgFJuaCy— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 23, 2017
Talentovaný český zadák Dominik Mašín má za sebou první sezonu v AHL v barvách Syracuse a hned si vysloužil pochvalu od generálního manažera Steva Yzermana.
Yzerman mentions how pleased he is with the development of Dominik Masin & Ben Thomas this year with the @syracusecrunch.— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 22, 2017
U hokejistů Arizony skončil trenér Dave Tippett. Tým vedl osm let, během nichž získal v roce 2010 Cenu Jacka Adamse pro nejlepšího kouče NHL. Pětapadesátiletý bývalý bek přitom v roce 2015 podepsal pětiletý kontrakt a byl zároveň jmenován výkonným viceprezidentem hokejových operací. "Shodli jsme se po několika diskuzích na tom, že bude nejlepší, když půjdu zase dál," uvedl Tippett v prohlášení.
Hearing Dave Tippett walks away from Coyotes with a $3 million buy out.— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) June 23, 2017
|ČTVRTEK 22. ČERVNA
Bývalý vynikající zadák Chris Pronger se stal v týmu Floridy Panthers vedoucím poradcem generálního manažera a zároveň šéfa hokejových operací Dalea Tallona. I on by tak mohl teoreticky rozhodovat o osudu české legendy Jaromíra Jágra, svého bývalého spoluhráče z Philadelphie, jenž má s klubem jednat o novém kontraktu.
We've added Chris Pronger to our staff as Senior Advisor to the President of Hockey Operations.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 22, 2017
Details » https://t.co/jIkFzJ4lkb pic.twitter.com/UBVhWWNL0w
Jevgenij Malkin vytvořil dojemný vzkaz. "Jsi můj nejužitečnější hráč," vzkázal odcházejícímu kamarádovi Fleurymu.
Sad Malkin. pic.twitter.com/3ZmCHLKnCu— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 22, 2017
Po mnoha letech opustil Marc-Andre Fleury město Pittsburgh, které mu bylo domovem a stal se majtkem mužstva Las Vegas. Už teď ale ví, co bude dělat, až se bývalému zaměstnavateli postaví tváří v tvář. "Budu chtít Pittsburgh porazit," řekl po rozšiřovacím draftu.
Marc-Andre Fleury, on what he's most looking forward to about playing the #pens: "I just want to beat them."— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 22, 2017
Odhalena byla podoba prvního i druhého All-Star Teamu za uplynulý ročník.
Patrick Kane named to NHL's All-Star first team as league's top RW. pic.twitter.com/ZzHHDL6wBl— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 22, 2017
Vedení soutěže vyhlásilo v Las Vegas také sestavu nejlepších nováčků za ročník 2016/17. V bráně je Matt Murray z Pittsburghu, v obraně Brady Skjei z Rangers a Zach Werenski z Columbusu a v útoku Patrik Laine z Winnipegu, Auston Matthews z Toronta a jeho spoluhráč Mitch Marner.
NHL’s All-Rookie Team pic.twitter.com/22aTNqkrvF— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) June 22, 2017
The @GoldenKnights have a team. Here are all the #VegasDraft selections. pic.twitter.com/Ly2HqW71i9— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017
The NHLPA is honoured to help support The Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation. For more information, visit https://t.co/7HRUNOhGTl. pic.twitter.com/3Hpvxr0YFI— NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 22, 2017
100-point man @cmcdavid97 of the @EdmontonOilers has a Hart Trophy to go along with the Art Ross. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/KZKYaGxax7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
It's official.— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017
Marc-Andre Fleury is a member of the @GoldenKnights. #VegasDraft pic.twitter.com/eujDOnBgXG
For the second time in his career, Sergei Bobrovsky of @BlueJacketsNHL is the Vezina Trophy winner. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Xf4UYPQRMx— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
It was a great year for the @BlueJacketsNHL, and that’s why John Tortorella is the Jack Adams Award winner. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/UZI7PqWLAw— NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2017
David Poile, whe led @PredsNHL to first Stanley Cup Final appearance, is winner of the NHL General Manager of the Year Award. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/vNAGabjDK3— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
The Calder Trophy goes to @AM34 of the @MapleLeafs, who led all first-year players with 40 goals and 69 points. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/LzRa9SCUXy— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
The @penguins pose for a photo on the red carpet during the @NHL Awards in Las Vegas with the #stanleycup @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/i7PwBH2eAC— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 22, 2017
Patrice Bergeron (@NHLBruins) has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy -- the fourth time he has been awarded the trophy. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/6BhUQdP84z— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2017
When @CP0031 turns up just in time for #NationalSelfieDay! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/hKXf6yQa38— NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 21, 2017
Even if it's just one - @ErikKarlsson65's shoe game is ALWAYS on point. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Joldkt0Tkk— NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 21, 2017
|STŘEDA 21. ČERVNA
Hlavní trofeje za uplynulý ročník se budou udílet až ze středy na čtvrtek, už včera ale byl oceněn útočník Nick Foligno, který získal King Clancy Memorial Trophy (kombinace hráčských i lidských kvalit a angažování v humanitárních činnostech) a Mark Messier Leadership Award (vůdčí schopnosti na ledě i mimo něj).
Nick Foligno wins the King Clancy Memorial Trophy as the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Abeyx2H5Gd— NHL (@NHL) June 20, 2017
Operaci kyčle má za sebou opora Anaheimu Ryan Kesler, kterého teď čeká dlouhá rekonvalescence. "Chvíli to potrvá," řekl americký útočník a potvrdil, že do pořádku by se měl dát za 4-5 měsíců. "Nedá se nic dělat, bylo to třeba. Já na to teď musím být opatrný," dodal a sdělil, že kontrola ho čeká zhruba za 12 týdnů.
Report: Ducks' Kesler undergoes hip surgery. MORE: https://t.co/wgBgIQQ34b pic.twitter.com/Z7Jrrw5ftx— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2017
Oficiálně své dresy už představil také nový tým Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Presenting the jersey for the @GoldenKnights! #FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/nJie3dRwRw— NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2017
Both jerseys that we will wear in our inaugural season. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/NYj3zDQmdZ— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017
Od nové sezony bude na dresech NHL logo značky Adidas a světoznámá firma pompézně nové dresy představila.
They’re here.— NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2017
All 31 brand new @adidashockey jerseys, unveiled.#FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/1tAKlcHRZB
#FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/26KQ5FSUHq— NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2017
|ÚTERÝ 20. ČERVNA
At 5:30 tomorrow, we will host a free event at the Las Vegas sign showing our 1st-ever jersey #VGKFirstJersey— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 20, 2017
More: https://t.co/FXUgrJqAOX pic.twitter.com/ANgjWsFVET
Dny Marca-Andre Fleuryho u Penguins jsou s největší pravděpodobností sečteny a pokud si ho nevezme v rozšiřovacím draftu tým Las Vegas, čeká ho nejspíš trejd. V Pittsburghu ale je a zůstane oblíbený, naposledy financoval dětské hřiště.
Marc-Andre Fleury is an incredible human being. Enough said.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 19, 2017
✏️: https://t.co/WxSUjMVF3e
📷: https://t.co/TT5B9Ji9SJ pic.twitter.com/yKjOAeW74O
Útočník Ryan Spooner z Bostonu poslal pozdravy z dovolené v Chorvatsku.
Had a great time in Europe now back to training and skating 😊 pic.twitter.com/cHYY9G1d8B— Ryan Spooner (@RSpooner2376) June 19, 2017
Včera oznámilo vedení Arizony, že cesty klubu a dlouholetého lídra Shana Doana se rozchází. Novým kapitánem mužstva by se měl stát Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be the next captain of the Arizona Coyotes. Previously, Shane Doan was captain since 2003.— Yotes Trade Central (@yotestradecen) June 19, 2017
|PONDĚLÍ 19. ČERVNA
O dva miliony se pro následující ročník zvýší platový strop.
The 2017-18 NHL salary cap will have a lower limit of $55.4 million and an upper limit of $75 million.— NHLNumbers (@NHLnumbers) June 18, 2017
Každý tým v neděli musel předložit seznam chráněných hráčů před rozšiřovacím draftem a krátce na to se na twitterovém účtu Las Vegas naopak začalo objevovat, které hráče které mužstvo nabízí. Vtipálek Roberto Luongo se z listiny vyškrtl.
Hmmmmmmm such a tough choice man.......... pic.twitter.com/52cB2g2jAa— Strombone (@strombone1) June 19, 2017
|SOBOTA 17. ČERVNA
Brankář Linus Ullmark z Buffala ukázal, že gólmani jsou prostě druh sám pro sebe. Takhle se objevil na svatbě.
True. Love. https://t.co/OUNcaIDnrA— NHL (@NHL) June 18, 2017
Na svém twitterovém účtu se Alexandr Ovečkin pochlubil fotografií s legendárním Pelém. I když snímek mu úplně nevyšel...
