    Martin Tomaides
    NHL
    před 2 hodinami

    TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Střípky z draftu. Hischier fandí Devils od dětství

    Autor:
    Góly, body, čísla. Zámořská NHL se přímo topí ve statistikách, experti tlačí informace ze všech stran a není třeba si nic nalhávat, i díky tomu je soutěž tak poutavá. Každý den se může přepisovat historie. Server iSport.cz si teď na veškeré zajímavosti v tomto směru pořádně posvítí a denně vám přinese množství poutavých informací. A pokusí se o to i v letních měsících.



    SOBOTA 24. ČERVNA

    Zdá se, že Nico Hischier fandil svému novému zaměstnavateli už v dětství.

    Syn bývalého zadáka Adama Foota pořádně vyrostl. Už je z něj člen rodiny NHL.

    Na všechno dohlížel i Wayne Gretzky.

    Hned 31 nadějných hráčů má v zámoří nový domov.

    Jedničkou draftu se poprvé v historii stal švýcarský hokejista a Nino Niederreiter z Minnesoty z toho má velkou radost.

    Volba jedničky byla napínavá do poslední chvíle. A mnohé překvapila.

    PÁTEK 23. ČERVNA

    Florida pokračuje v posilování realizačního týmu, na pozici asistenta trenéra přichází Jack Capuano. Padesátiletý Američan byl mezi lety 2011-17 hlavním trenérem New York Islanders, z klubu ho ale v lednu vyhodili.

    Talentovaný český zadák Dominik Mašín má za sebou první sezonu v AHL v barvách Syracuse a hned si vysloužil pochvalu od generálního manažera Steva Yzermana.

    U hokejistů Arizony skončil trenér Dave Tippett. Tým vedl osm let, během nichž získal v roce 2010 Cenu Jacka Adamse pro nejlepšího kouče NHL. Pětapadesátiletý bývalý bek přitom v roce 2015 podepsal pětiletý kontrakt a byl zároveň jmenován výkonným viceprezidentem hokejových operací. "Shodli jsme se po několika diskuzích na tom, že bude nejlepší, když půjdu zase dál," uvedl Tippett v prohlášení.

    ČTVRTEK 22. ČERVNA

    Bývalý vynikající zadák Chris Pronger se stal v týmu Floridy Panthers vedoucím poradcem generálního manažera a zároveň šéfa hokejových operací Dalea Tallona. I on by tak mohl teoreticky rozhodovat o osudu české legendy Jaromíra Jágra, svého bývalého spoluhráče z Philadelphie, jenž má s klubem jednat o novém kontraktu.

    Jevgenij Malkin vytvořil dojemný vzkaz. "Jsi můj nejužitečnější hráč," vzkázal odcházejícímu kamarádovi Fleurymu.

    Po mnoha letech opustil Marc-Andre Fleury město Pittsburgh, které mu bylo domovem a stal se majtkem mužstva Las Vegas. Už teď ale ví, co bude dělat, až se bývalému zaměstnavateli postaví tváří v tvář. "Budu chtít Pittsburgh porazit," řekl po rozšiřovacím draftu.

    Odhalena byla podoba prvního i druhého All-Star Teamu za uplynulý ročník.

    Vedení soutěže vyhlásilo v Las Vegas také sestavu nejlepších nováčků za ročník 2016/17. V bráně je Matt Murray z Pittsburghu, v obraně Brady Skjei z Rangers a Zach Werenski z Columbusu a v útoku Patrik Laine z Winnipegu, Auston Matthews z Toronta a jeho spoluhráč Mitch Marner.

    STŘEDA 21. ČERVNA

    Hlavní trofeje za uplynulý ročník se budou udílet až ze středy na čtvrtek, už včera ale byl oceněn útočník Nick Foligno, který získal King Clancy Memorial Trophy (kombinace hráčských i lidských kvalit a angažování v humanitárních činnostech) a Mark Messier Leadership Award (vůdčí schopnosti na ledě i mimo něj).

    Operaci kyčle má za sebou opora Anaheimu Ryan Kesler, kterého teď čeká dlouhá rekonvalescence. "Chvíli to potrvá," řekl americký útočník a potvrdil, že do pořádku by se měl dát za 4-5 měsíců. "Nedá se nic dělat, bylo to třeba. Já na to teď musím být opatrný," dodal a sdělil, že kontrola ho čeká zhruba za 12 týdnů.

    Oficiálně své dresy už představil také nový tým Las Vegas Golden Knights.

    Od nové sezony bude na dresech NHL logo značky Adidas a světoznámá firma pompézně nové dresy představila.

    ÚTERÝ 20. ČERVNA

    Dny Marca-Andre Fleuryho u Penguins jsou s největší pravděpodobností sečteny a pokud si ho nevezme v rozšiřovacím draftu tým Las Vegas, čeká ho nejspíš trejd. V Pittsburghu ale je a zůstane oblíbený, naposledy financoval dětské hřiště.

    Útočník Ryan Spooner z Bostonu poslal pozdravy z dovolené v Chorvatsku.

    Včera oznámilo vedení Arizony, že cesty klubu a dlouholetého lídra Shana Doana se rozchází. Novým kapitánem mužstva by se měl stát Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

    PONDĚLÍ 19. ČERVNA

    O dva miliony se pro následující ročník zvýší platový strop.

    Každý tým v neděli musel předložit seznam chráněných hráčů před rozšiřovacím draftem a krátce na to se na twitterovém účtu Las Vegas naopak začalo objevovat, které hráče které mužstvo nabízí. Vtipálek Roberto Luongo se z listiny vyškrtl.

    SOBOTA 17. ČERVNA

    Brankář Linus Ullmark z Buffala ukázal, že gólmani jsou prostě druh sám pro sebe. Takhle se objevil na svatbě.

    Na svém twitterovém účtu se Alexandr Ovečkin pochlubil fotografií s legendárním Pelém. I když snímek mu úplně nevyšel...

