ONLINE: Manchester City - Liverpool. Kdo zvládne hit Premier League? | iSport.cz
  •  
Články, které čtete
  1. iSport.cz
  2. Fotbal
  3. Anglie - Premier League
  4. ONLINE: Manchester City - Liverpool. Kdo zvládne hit Premier League?

Premier League 2018/2019

Anglie - Premier League
před 38 minutami

ONLINE: Manchester City - Liverpool. Kdo zvládne hit Premier League?

Autor:
Reklama
Hráči Manchesteru City čelí ve šlágru Premier League fotbalistům Liverpoolu
TOP VIDEA
ANALÝZA POSILY: Prosadí se Martin Hašek ve Spartě? Vytlačí ze sestavy Frýdka? ANALÝZA POSILY: Prosadí se Martin Hašek ve Spartě? Vytlačí ze sestavy Frýdka?
Legendární Schumacher slaví padesáté narozeniny. Znovu ale v utajení Legendární Schumacher slaví padesáté narozeniny. Znovu ale v utajení
VŠECHNA VIDEA ZDE

Atraktivnějším soubojem jednadvacáté kolo Premier League vrcholit nemůže. Fotbalisté Manchesteru City hostí na svém stadionu Liverpool, jde tedy o přímý střet dvou hlavních kandidátů na titul. Hosté anglickou ligu aktuálně vedou, mužstvo kouče Pepa Guardioly je se sedmibodovým mankem třetí. Který ze soupeřů zvládne sledovaný šlágr lépe? ONLINE ze zápasu sledujte na iSport.cz, výkop je ve 21:00! 



ONLINE PŘENOS z utkání Manchester City - Liverpool sledujte ZDE>>>

Zobrazit online přenos
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Z V R P Skóre B
1.  Liverpool 20 17 3 0 48:8 54
2.  Tottenham 21 16 0 5 46:21 48
3.  Manchester City 20 15 2 3 54:16 47
4.  Chelsea 21 13 5 3 38:16 44
5.  Arsenal 21 12 5 4 46:31 41
6.  Manchester Utd. 21 11 5 5 43:32 38
7.  Leicester 21 9 4 8 25:23 31
8.  Watford 21 8 5 8 30:31 29
9.  Wolves 21 8 5 8 23:25 29
10.  West Ham 21 8 4 9 29:32 28
11.  Everton 21 7 6 8 31:31 27
12.  Bournemouth 21 8 3 10 31:40 27
13.  Brighton 21 7 5 9 24:29 26
14.  Crystal Palace 21 6 4 11 19:26 22
15.  Newcastle 21 4 6 11 15:29 18
16.  Burnley 21 5 3 13 21:42 18
17.  Cardiff 21 5 3 13 19:41 18
18.  Southampton 21 3 7 11 21:38 16
19.  Fulham 21 3 5 13 19:47 14
20.  Huddersfield Town 21 2 4 15 13:37 10

Témata:  sport, fotbal, Premier League, Manchester City, liverpool, online
 

FORTUNA liga – první fotbalová liga 2018/2019

Program a rozpis zápasů Tabulka Aktuální kolo Tabulka střelců VIDEO: momenty a sestřihy Nový hrací model Fantasy liga

Nejvyšší česká fotbalová soutěž nově s názvem FORTUNA:LIGA v sezoně 2018/2019 prožívá revoluci. Po základní části s 30 zápasy se týmy rozdělí do tří skupin, do kterých si přenesou bodové zisky: skupina o titul (1.-6.), skupina o baráž o EL (7.-10.) a skupina o udržení (11.-16.).

19. kolo Fortuna ligy:
Baník Ostrava - Olomouc 0:0, Teplice - Zlín 2:1, Slovácko - Dukla 1:0, Opava - Ml. Boleslav 2:1, Bohemians - Liberec 0:0, Příbram - Sparta 1:1, Plzeň - Karviná 2:1, Jablonec - Slavia 0:2

Top články
Premier League 2018/2019
21. kolo
zobrazit všechny výsledky
Aktuální kolo
 Tabulka a rozpis zápasů
 Tabulka střelců
iSport Premium
Vstoupit do iSport Premium
Články odjinud
Nejnovější články
Zobrazit více zpráv

Články odjinud

Fotbal


FORTUNA:liga
Liga mistrů
Evropská liga
Premier League (Anglie)
Bundesliga (Německo)
Primera Division (Španělsko)
MS fotbal 2018
Hokej


Tipsport Extraliga
Generali play-off
WSM liga (1. liga)
NHL
KHL
MS v hokeji 2018
Světový pohár
Tenis


Fed Cup
Davis Cup
Australian Open
Wimbledon
US Open
Ostatní


Formule 1
ZOH Pchjongčchang 2018
Atletika
Biatlon
Dostihový klub

Klasická verze
Mobilní verze

Cookies nám pomáhají
k Vaší spokojenosti
Soubory cookies nám pomáhají řídit obsah stránky a reklamy tak, aby vyhovovaly Vašim představám.
Nastavení můžete změnit v zápatí v odkazu cookies.
RozumímZobrazit další informace