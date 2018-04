Přestupy NHL ONLINE: Devils podepsali slovenského šikulu

21:15'

KONEC KARIÉRY - Po sezoně s hokejem skončí dvojčata Henrik a Daniel Sedinové - ikonické duo Vancouveru. Více čtěte ZDE.

Henke pretending to be happy for Danny 🙄. Danny pretending he doesn’t love the picture that’s now hanging in his bedroom! Two of the best teammates and friends possible. Happy to have shared the journey with you boys!! #coffee #horses #pickledherring #morecoffee #hottubs pic.twitter.com/r7lnevjjYS — Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) April 2, 2018

Congratulations on a very special career fellas! I was a huge fan of you as a kid and an even… https://t.co/IxdBXQhLym — Erik Gudbranson (@Guddy44) April 3, 2018

Thanks guys for showing me around when a lost little boy from Sweden came to Vancouver. Congrats to amazing careers you are still the best players I’ve ever played with. Both on and off the ice. pic.twitter.com/sfc2y3LoLt — Eddie Lack🇸🇪 (@eddielack) April 2, 2018

What an amazing career..was awesome (even tho short) being your teammate..always showed your dedication and hard work on and off the ice..good luck rest of the way! https://t.co/yYpJpIiokp — Michael Grabner (@grabs40) April 2, 2018

Congrats on amazing careers to two of the best players, teammates, and people I have ever had the pleasure of playing with! https://t.co/CHtpFDTv3r — Keith Ballard (@Keith_Ballard2) April 2, 2018

Congratulations to Daniel and Henrik Sedin on tremendous #NHL careers! pic.twitter.com/JYGwaDwQHO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 2, 2018

I was lucky enough to have had a chance to play with Hank and Danny for 8 seasons. Two of the greatest players of all time. The best of teammates I’ve ever had and the nicest people you’ll ever meet! They truly were great ambassadors for the game. — Strombone (@strombone1) April 3, 2018

What an honor and privilege. Phenomenal players and even better people. True class! Next stop the hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/Ga6POwBEtr — Michael Del Zotto (@MichaelDelZotto) April 3, 2018

Hank and Dany, one training camp 2gether and a career of backchecking against you 2, I’d like to say thx! You both have shown the hockey world and it’s fans just how family, life and the game itself are supposed to be played. Best of luck in the next chapter! #Sedins — Scottie Upshall (@ScottieUpshall) April 2, 2018

Amazing role models, can’t thank these guys enough for everything over a year with them #thankyouSedins #halloffamers https://t.co/BP1KOYcKbN — Brock Boeser (@BBoeser16) April 2, 2018

Couldn’t have felt more out of place sharing the ice with these two! Amazing players and even better people! Enjoy fellas! https://t.co/484FNRQhP9 — Tom Sestito (@TomSestito23) April 2, 2018