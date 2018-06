TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Carolina s Arizonou předvedly nové dresy

Svůj trejd do Montrealu nesl Max Domi trochu těžce. "Když jsem říkal, že to tady miluju a nechci nikdy odejít, myslel jsem to vážně," napsal si na Twitter.

Max Domi on leaving the Coyotes: "It's been a roller coaster of emotions. I was dead serious when I said I love Arizona & I never wanted to leave. It's a great place to live. It's a great place to play & the family community within the locker room & the staff is second to none."