TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Selänne, Kariya, Andreychuk a Recchi do Síně slávy

Nové hráčské čtveřici se včera otevřely dveře Hokejové síně slávy v Torontu. Čerstvými členy jsou Dave Andreychuk, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi a Teemu Selänne.

Congrats to @Andy2525. For me he was a HOFer the day he walked in our dressing room. He taught us so much, both on and off the ice. Thx Dave pic.twitter.com/ZUyqM56KB0 — Martin St.Louis (@mstlouis_26) June 27, 2017

Congrats @Andy2525. What a career. Showed us how to love the game the proper way and win! #HHOF — Brad Richards (@BRichards_1991) June 27, 2017

Huge congratulations to one of the best guys to ever play the game of hockey @TeemuSel8nne in his #HHOF2017 induction. — Troy Bodie (@TroyBodie) June 27, 2017

One of my best hockey moments was celebrating his 600th goal, Was a honor and pleasure to play with the great @TeemuSel8nne! Congrats Flash! — Matt Beleskey (@Matt_Beleskey) June 26, 2017

Congrats to Selanne, Kariya, Recchi and Andreychuk on getting inducted into the @HockeyHallFame. All amazing players! Well deserved #HHOF — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) June 26, 2017