TOP zajímavosti z NHL: Nové dresy jsou tady, podobu ukázal i nováček

Erik Karlsson už za sebou má operaci. "Díky za milá slova. Nic si nepamatuju, takže šlo vše hladce a podle plánu," napsal na svůj twitter.

Great to see @ErikKarlsson65 taking the first step towards rehabbing his heel. Next step? Walking down the aisle in August! 🤵👰 pic.twitter.com/BQ8wCRABIf

Thank you everyone for your kind words. I don't remember a single thing from the surgery so it went well and as planned 😉👏🏻