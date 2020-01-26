Kobe Bryant zemřel. Svět pláče, truchlí i Trump | iSport.cz
26. ledna 2020 • 23:59

Svět oplakává smrt Kobeho Bryanta (†41). Truchlí prezident Trump i Češi

Autor: iSport.cz
Kobe Bryant na své čínské tour v roce 2017Kobe Bryant na své čínské tour v roce 2017 • Reuters
Kobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles LakersKobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles Lakers • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s manželkou VanessouKobe Bryant s manželkou Vanessou • Reuters
Kobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles LakersKobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles Lakers • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s americkou reprezentací dvakrát vyhrál olympijské hryKobe Bryant s americkou reprezentací dvakrát vyhrál olympijské hry • Reuters
Někdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějíchNěkdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějích • Profimedia.cz
Někdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějíchNěkdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějích • Profimedia.cz
Kobe Bryant (vpravo) se svými spoluhráči Kevinem Durantem a LeBronem Jamesem (uprostřed) po trimfu na olympiáděKobe Bryant (vpravo) se svými spoluhráči Kevinem Durantem a LeBronem Jamesem (uprostřed) po trimfu na olympiádě • Reuters
Kobe Bryant v Bílém domě s americkým prezidentem Barackem ObamouKobe Bryant v Bílém domě s americkým prezidentem Barackem Obamou • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s jednou ze svých čtyř dcerKobe Bryant s jednou ze svých čtyř dcer • Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
V americkém dresu vyhrál Kobe Bryant dvakrát olympijské hryV americkém dresu vyhrál Kobe Bryant dvakrát olympijské hry • Reuters
Kobe Bryant pětkrát vyhrál NBAKobe Bryant pětkrát vyhrál NBA • Reuters
Kobe Bryant zemřel. Legendární basketbalista zahynul při pádu helikoptéry, bylo mu 41 let. Šokující zpráva obletěla v neděli večer celý svět. Nejen ten sportovní. S reakcemi na jeho smrt přispěchala řada celebrit.



Magic Johnson, basketbalová legenda

„Když zkouším napsat tento příspěvek, moje mysl je neklidná. Nevěřím a celé ráno brečím nad touto ničivou zprávou, že Kobe a jeho mladá dcera Gigi zemřeli při havárii vrtulníku. Cookie a já máme zlomené srdce.“

Petra Kvitová, česká tenistka

„Život může být tak krutý. Je těžké vzít tuto hroznou tragédii. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe. Posílám upřímnou soustrast rodině Bryantů.“

Tomáš Satoranský, český basketbalista

Billie Jean Kingová, bývalá americká tenistka

„Právě jsem se dozvěděla, že Kobeho 13letá dcera Gianna, která stejně jako její táta milovala basketbal, dnes také zemřela. Moje srdce je s rodinou Bryantů.“

Barack Obama, bývalý americký prezident

„Kobe byl legendou na palubovce a právě začínal v tom, co by bylo stejně smysluplné. Ztratit Giannu je pro nás jako rodiče ještě více srdcervoucí. Michelle a já posíláme lásku a modlitby Vanesse a celé Bryantově rodině v tento nemyslitelný den.“

Shaquille O'Neal, basketbalová legenda

„Neexistují žádná slova, která by vyjadřovala bolest, kterou prožívám s toutou tragédií – ztráty mé neteře Gigi a mého bratra Kobeho Bryanta. Miluju tě a budeš chybět. Vyjadřuji upřímnou soustrast rodině Bryantů a rodinám dalších cestujících na palubě. PRÁVĚ TEĎ JSEM ZDRCEN.“

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, basketbalová legenda

„Většina lidí si pamatuje Kobeho jako velkolepého sportovce, který inspiroval celou generaci basketbalistů. Ale budu si ho vždy pamatovat jako muže, který byl mnohem víc než sportovcem.“

Tomáš Berdych, bývalý tenista

„Odpočívej v pokoji.“ #MambaNavždy

Claude Giroux, hokejista

„Vždycky jsem chtěl být jako ty. Nejen jako hráč, ale také jako osoba. Představuješ vše, co je skvělé na sportu.“ #OdpočívejVPokojiKobe

Tomáš Ujfaluši, bývalý fotbalista

„Stále nemůžu uvěřit. Odpočívej v pokoji.“

Dennis Rodman, basketbalová legenda

„Byl jsem zničený, když jsem slyšel zprávy o tom, jak můj přítel Kobe Bryant zemřel. Mé modlitby jdou k jeho manželce Vanesse, jeho dětem a rodině Lakers.“

J. J. Watt, hvězda amerického fotbalu

„Nemůže to být pravda. Prostě nemůže být. Opravdu, opravdu hrozné. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe.“

Andrea Pirlo, bývalý fotbalista

„Byl jste příkladem naší generace. Odpočívejte v pokoji, legendo.“

Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková, tenistka

Ellen DeGeneresová, televizní bavička

„Stejně jako všichni jsem ohromená a zarmoucená zprávou o Kobe Bryantovi. Mé srdce je zlomené pro jeho ženu a rodinu.“

Paul Pierce, bývalý basketbalista

„To není skutečné právě teď.“

Garbiñe Muguruzaová, tenistka

„Žijte život naplno. Odpočívej v pokoji.“ #KobeBryant

Kevin Love, basketbalista

„Prosím ne. Bože, prosím ne. To nemůže být pravda.“

Donald Trump, americký prezident

„Zprávy uvádí, že basketbalista Kobe Bryant a tři další zemřeli při havárii vrtulníku v Kalifornii. To jsou strašné zprávy!“

Vladimír Coufal, fotbalista Slavie

„Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante…“ #legenda

Tony Parker, basketbalista

„Jsem touto zprávou zlomený, byl jsi skutečná legenda a přítel. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante. Mé myšlenky a modlitby míří k jehomanželce a dětem.“ #legenda #mamba #TenNejlepší

Kim Clijstersová, tenistka

„Kobe – byl jsi pro mě jako sportovce skutečnou inspirací. Vždy jsem obdivovala tvou profesionalitu, zápal a odhodlání. Naše myšlenky jsou s vašimi blízkými. Odpočívej v pokoji.“

Pharrell Williams, zpěvák

„Svět dnes ztratil obra. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante. Také se modlím za ostatní cestující, které jsme ztratili, a jejich rodiny.“

Scottie Pippen, basketbalová legenda

„Jsem ohromený. Slova to ani nemohou poslat. Jen neuvěřitelně smutný a tragický den.“

Raheem Sterling, fotbalista

„Odpočívej v pokoji, legendo.“

Tom Brady, legendární hráč amerického fotbalu

„Už teď nám chybíš, Kobe.“

Usain Bolt, bývalý sprinter

„Pořád nemůžu uvěřit, Kobe Bryante.“

Joel Embiid, současná hvězda NBA

„Chlape, ani nevím, kde zařít. Začal jsem hrát basketbal kvůli Kobemu, když jsem sledoval finále NBA v roce 2010. Nikdy předtím jsem nesledoval basketbal a toto finále bylo zlomem mého života. Chtěl jsem být jako Kobe. Jsem tak ŠÍLENĚ SMUTNÝ právě teď!!!! ODPOČÍVEJ V POKOJI, LEGENDO.“

Benjamin Netanjahu, izraelský premiér

Dwyane Wade, bývalý basketbalista

„Neeeeeeeeeee, Bože, prosím ne!

FC Barcelona, fotbalový klub

„Jsme šokováni smrtí Kobeho Bryanta, příkladného sportovce na basketbalovém hřišti i mimo něj. Posíláme naší nejupřímnější soustrast jeho rodině a blízkým. Odpočívej v pokoji.“

Témata:  sport, basketbal, NBA, Kobe Bryant, smrt, Los Angeles Lakers, ohlasy, celebrity
