Kobe Bryant zemřel. Svět pláče, truchlí i Trump | iSport.cz

Magic Johnson, basketbalová legenda

„Když zkouším napsat tento příspěvek, moje mysl je neklidná. Nevěřím a celé ráno brečím nad touto ničivou zprávou, že Kobe a jeho mladá dcera Gigi zemřeli při havárii vrtulníku. Cookie a já máme zlomené srdce.“

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Petra Kvitová, česká tenistka

„Život může být tak krutý. Je těžké vzít tuto hroznou tragédii. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe. Posílám upřímnou soustrast rodině Bryantů.“

Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy.



RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family 💔 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2020

Tomáš Satoranský, český basketbalista

😢😩 — Tomas Satoransky (@satoransky) 26. ledna 2020

Billie Jean Kingová, bývalá americká tenistka

„Právě jsem se dozvěděla, že Kobeho 13letá dcera Gianna, která stejně jako její táta milovala basketbal, dnes také zemřela. Moje srdce je s rodinou Bryantů.“

I’ve just learned that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) 26. ledna 2020

Barack Obama, bývalý americký prezident

„Kobe byl legendou na palubovce a právě začínal v tom, co by bylo stejně smysluplné. Ztratit Giannu je pro nás jako rodiče ještě více srdcervoucí. Michelle a já posíláme lásku a modlitby Vanesse a celé Bryantově rodině v tento nemyslitelný den.“



Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal, basketbalová legenda

„Neexistují žádná slova, která by vyjadřovala bolest, kterou prožívám s toutou tragédií – ztráty mé neteře Gigi a mého bratra Kobeho Bryanta. Miluju tě a budeš chybět. Vyjadřuji upřímnou soustrast rodině Bryantů a rodinám dalších cestujících na palubě. PRÁVĚ TEĎ JSEM ZDRCEN.“

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, basketbalová legenda

„Většina lidí si pamatuje Kobeho jako velkolepého sportovce, který inspiroval celou generaci basketbalistů. Ale budu si ho vždy pamatovat jako muže, který byl mnohem víc než sportovcem.“

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Tomáš Berdych, bývalý tenista

„Odpočívej v pokoji.“ #MambaNavždy

Claude Giroux, hokejista

„Vždycky jsem chtěl být jako ty. Nejen jako hráč, ale také jako osoba. Představuješ vše, co je skvělé na sportu.“ #OdpočívejVPokojiKobe

I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020

Tomáš Ujfaluši, bývalý fotbalista

„Stále nemůžu uvěřit. Odpočívej v pokoji.“

I still can’t believe R.I.P. 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/CjoavuDJ54 — Tomas Ujfalusi (@TomasUjfa) January 26, 2020

Dennis Rodman, basketbalová legenda

„Byl jsem zničený, když jsem slyšel zprávy o tom, jak můj přítel Kobe Bryant zemřel. Mé modlitby jdou k jeho manželce Vanesse, jeho dětem a rodině Lakers.“

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) 26. ledna 2020

J. J. Watt, hvězda amerického fotbalu

„Nemůže to být pravda. Prostě nemůže být. Opravdu, opravdu hrozné. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe.“

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) 26. ledna 2020

Andrea Pirlo, bývalý fotbalista

„Byl jste příkladem naší generace. Odpočívejte v pokoji, legendo.“

You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020

Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková, tenistka

Ellen DeGeneresová, televizní bavička

„Stejně jako všichni jsem ohromená a zarmoucená zprávou o Kobe Bryantovi. Mé srdce je zlomené pro jeho ženu a rodinu.“

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 26. ledna 2020

Paul Pierce, bývalý basketbalista

„To není skutečné právě teď.“

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) 26. ledna 2020

Garbiñe Muguruzaová, tenistka

„Žijte život naplno. Odpočívej v pokoji.“ #KobeBryant

Vive la vida al máximo.

Live life to the fullest.



RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) 26. ledna 2020

Kevin Love, basketbalista

„Prosím ne. Bože, prosím ne. To nemůže být pravda.“

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) 26. ledna 2020

Donald Trump, americký prezident

„Zprávy uvádí, že basketbalista Kobe Bryant a tři další zemřeli při havárii vrtulníku v Kalifornii. To jsou strašné zprávy!“

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. ledna 2020

Vladimír Coufal, fotbalista Slavie

„Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante…“ #legenda

Tony Parker, basketbalista

„Jsem touto zprávou zlomený, byl jsi skutečná legenda a přítel. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante. Mé myšlenky a modlitby míří k jehomanželce a dětem.“ #legenda #mamba #TenNejlepší

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) 26. ledna 2020

Kim Clijstersová, tenistka

„Kobe – byl jsi pro mě jako sportovce skutečnou inspirací. Vždy jsem obdivovala tvou profesionalitu, zápal a odhodlání. Naše myšlenky jsou s vašimi blízkými. Odpočívej v pokoji.“

Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) 26. ledna 2020

Pharrell Williams, zpěvák

„Svět dnes ztratil obra. Odpočívej v pokoji, Kobe Bryante. Také se modlím za ostatní cestující, které jsme ztratili, a jejich rodiny.“

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) 26. ledna 2020

Scottie Pippen, basketbalová legenda

„Jsem ohromený. Slova to ani nemohou poslat. Jen neuvěřitelně smutný a tragický den.“

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) 26. ledna 2020

Raheem Sterling, fotbalista

„Odpočívej v pokoji, legendo.“

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 26. ledna 2020

Tom Brady, legendární hráč amerického fotbalu

„Už teď nám chybíš, Kobe.“

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 26. ledna 2020

Usain Bolt, bývalý sprinter

„Pořád nemůžu uvěřit, Kobe Bryante.“

Joel Embiid, současná hvězda NBA

„Chlape, ani nevím, kde zařít. Začal jsem hrát basketbal kvůli Kobemu, když jsem sledoval finále NBA v roce 2010. Nikdy předtím jsem nesledoval basketbal a toto finále bylo zlomem mého života. Chtěl jsem být jako Kobe. Jsem tak ŠÍLENĚ SMUTNÝ právě teď!!!! ODPOČÍVEJ V POKOJI, LEGENDO.“

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 26. ledna 2020

Benjamin Netanjahu, izraelský premiér

הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.

קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 26. ledna 2020

Dwyane Wade, bývalý basketbalista

„Neeeeeeeeeee, Bože, prosím ne!

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) 26. ledna 2020

FC Barcelona, fotbalový klub

„Jsme šokováni smrtí Kobeho Bryanta, příkladného sportovce na basketbalovém hřišti i mimo něj. Posíláme naší nejupřímnější soustrast jeho rodině a blízkým. Odpočívej v pokoji.“