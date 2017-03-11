  •  
  • Video
  • Výsledky
  • Fantasy
    • Články, které čtete
    1. iSport.cz
    2. Hokej
    3. NHL
    4. Český souboj pro Boston. Pastrňák dal gól, Gudas trefil pouze břevno
    NHL
    před 12 minutami

    Český souboj pro Boston. Pastrňák dal gól, Gudas trefil pouze břevno

    Autor: ,
    Další z rubriky
    TOP VIDEA
    Plzeň - Liberec: Kúdela si dal vlastní gól, Krmenčík stál v ofsajdu – Plzeň vede 1:0 Plzeň - Liberec: Kúdela si dal vlastní gól, Krmenčík stál v ofsajdu – Plzeň vede 1:0
    Jihlava - Karviná: To se nepovedlo! Laštůvka si dal ukázkový vlastňák Jihlava - Karviná: To se nepovedlo! Laštůvka si dal ukázkový vlastňák
    VŠECHNA VIDEA ZDE

    Sobotní duel mezi Bostonem a Philadelphií přinesl český souboj a důležitou bitvu o play off. Už v prvním gólu měl ruce český hráč, když skóre otevřel David Pastrňák. Flyers v úvodu prostřední části vyrovnali a Radko Gudas dokonce trefil břevno. Když už se zdálo, že oba týmy čeká prodloužení, šest vteřin před koncem využil zaváhání obrany Drew Stafford a rozhodl o výhře Bruins. Jakub Voráček s Radko Gudasem si tak připsali další ztrátu, zatímco David Krejčí mohl se svým parťákem slavit.



    PODROBNOSTI PŘIPRAVUJEME.

    Dnes • 19:10
    Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    2:1
    ONLINE
    11. března
    19:10
    Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    Zobrazit online přenos
    Góly

    Domácí: 18:38. Pastrňák, 59:54. Stafford

    Hosté: 21:27. Weal

    Sestavy

    Domácí: T. Rask (Chudobin) – Carlo, Chára (C), McQuaid, Krug, K. Miller, C. Miller – Backes (A), Bergeron (A), Marchand – Pastrňák, Krejčí, Stafford – J. Hayes, Czarnik, Vatrano – Riley Nash, D. Moore, Beleskey.

    Hosté: S. Mason (Neuvirth) – MacDonald, Provorov, Gostisbehere, Manning, Gudas, Del Zotto – Simmonds (A), Giroux (C), Weal – Voráček, Filppula, B. Schenn – Read, Couturier, Cousins – Konecny, Bellemare (A), VandeVelde.

    Témata:  sporthokejNHLsouhrnBostonPhiladelphiaČešivideoDavid PastrňákDavid KrejčíJakub VoráčekRadko Gudas
    Související články
     

    Východní konference

    Z V VP PP P Skóre B
    1.  Washington 66 36 8 7 15 214:143 95
    2.  Columbus 66 33 10 6 17 211:152 92
    3.  Pittsburgh 66 33 9 8 16 233:186 92
    4.  Rangers 68 35 8 2 23 219:179 88
    5.  Montreal 68 27 11 8 22 185:171 84
    6.  Ottawa 66 30 8 6 22 178:171 82
    7.  Boston 68 30 6 6 26 190:176 78
    8.  Islanders 66 27 5 11 23 196:197 75
    9.  Toronto 66 24 6 14 22 201:197 74
    10.  Tampa 66 24 7 9 26 183:182 71
    11.  Flyers 67 19 12 8 28 173:199 70
    12.  Florida 66 18 11 11 26 166:190 69
    13.  Buffalo 68 20 7 12 29 172:200 66
    14.  Carolina 64 21 6 10 27 160:186 64
    15.  Detroit 66 15 11 11 29 165:198 63
    16.  Devils 67 17 8 12 30 149:192 62

    Západní konference

    Z V VP PP P Skóre B
    1.  Minnesota 66 36 7 6 17 221:159 92
    2.  Chicago 67 31 11 5 20 200:169 89
    3.  San Jose 66 33 7 7 19 184:154 87
    4.  Anaheim 68 30 5 10 23 176:172 80
    5.  Edmonton 67 26 9 9 23 190:177 79
    6.  Calgary 67 26 11 4 26 184:182 78
    7.  Nashville 67 28 4 11 24 197:191 75
    8.  St. Louis 66 27 7 5 27 182:186 73
    9.  Kings 66 19 13 6 28 164:166 70
    10.  Winnipeg 68 25 5 6 32 204:216 66
    11.  Vancouver 67 18 10 9 30 156:192 65
    12.  Dallas 67 24 3 10 30 188:216 64
    13.  Arizona 66 14 9 8 35 159:213 54
    14.  Colorado 66 13 6 3 44 129:217 41
    Tabulka a rozpis zápasů
    Sportrevue.cz
    Zobrazit více zpráv
    Živě.cz
    Zobrazit více zpráv




    Fotbal


    ePojisteni.cz liga
    Liga mistrů
    Evropská liga
    Premier League (Anglie)
    Bundesliga (Německo)
    Primera Division (Španělsko)
    EURO 2016
    Hokej


    Tipsport Extraliga
    Play-off České pojišťovny
    WSM liga (1. liga)
    NHL
    KHL
    MS v hokeji 2016
    Světový pohár
    Tenis


    Fed Cup
    Davis Cup
    Australian Open
    Wimbledon
    US Open
    Ostatní


    Formule 1
    OH Rio 2016
    Atletika
    Biatlon
    Dostihový klub