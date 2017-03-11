Český souboj pro Boston. Pastrňák dal gól, Gudas trefil pouze břevno

PODROBNOSTI PŘIPRAVUJEME.
Góly
Domácí: 18:38. Pastrňák, 59:54. Stafford
Hosté: 21:27. Weal
Sestavy
Domácí: T. Rask (Chudobin) – Carlo, Chára (C), McQuaid, Krug, K. Miller, C. Miller – Backes (A), Bergeron (A), Marchand – Pastrňák, Krejčí, Stafford – J. Hayes, Czarnik, Vatrano – Riley Nash, D. Moore, Beleskey.
Hosté: S. Mason (Neuvirth) – MacDonald, Provorov, Gostisbehere, Manning, Gudas, Del Zotto – Simmonds (A), Giroux (C), Weal – Voráček, Filppula, B. Schenn – Read, Couturier, Cousins – Konecny, Bellemare (A), VandeVelde.