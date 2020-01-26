Kobe Bryant zemřel. Svět pláče, truchlí i Trump | iSport.cz

AKTUALIZOVAT

Dennis Rodman, basketbalová legenda

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) 26. ledna 2020

J. J. Watt, hvězda amerického fotbalu

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) 26. ledna 2020

Ellen DeGeneresová, televizní bavička

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 26. ledna 2020

Paul Pierce, bývalý basketbalista

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) 26. ledna 2020

Kevin Love, basketbalista

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) 26. ledna 2020

Donald Trump, americký prezident

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. ledna 2020

Tony Parker, basketbalista

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) 26. ledna 2020

Kim Clijstersová, tenistka

Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) 26. ledna 2020

Pharrell Williams, zpěvák

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) 26. ledna 2020

Scottie Pippen, basketbalová legenda

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) 26. ledna 2020

Raheem Sterling, fotbalista

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 26. ledna 2020

Tom Brady, legendární hráč amerického fotbalu

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 26. ledna 2020

Usain Bolt, bývalý sprinter

Joel Embiid, současná hvězda NBA

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 26. ledna 2020

Benjamin Netanjahu, izraelský premiér

הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.

קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 26. ledna 2020

Dwyane Wade, bývalý basketbalista

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) 26. ledna 2020

FC Barcelona, fotbalový klub