Kobe Bryant zemřel. Svět pláče, truchlí i Trump | iSport.cz

NBA 2019

NBA
26. ledna 2020 • 22:22

ONLINE: Svět oplakává smrt Kobeho Bryanta. Truchlí i prezident Trump

Autor: iSport.cz
Kobe Bryant na své čínské tour v roce 2017 • Reuters
Kobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles Lakers • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s manželkou Vanessou • Reuters
Kobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles LakersKobe Bryant se stal legendou Los Angeles Lakers • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s americkou reprezentací dvakrát vyhrál olympijské hry • Reuters
Někdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějích • Profimedia.cz
Někdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějíchNěkdejší hvězda NBA Kobe Bryant se svojí třínáctiletou dcerou Gigi, která se vydala v jeho basketbalových šlépějích • Profimedia.cz
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníkuLegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant tragicky zahynul po pádu vrtulníku • Instagram
Kobe Bryant (vpravo) se svými spoluhráči Kevinem Durantem a LeBronem Jamesem (uprostřed) po trimfu na olympiádě • Reuters
Kobe Bryant na své čínské tour v roce 2017Kobe Bryant na své čínské tour v roce 2017 • Reuters
Kobe Bryant v Bílém domě s americkým prezidentem Barackem Obamou • Reuters
Místo neštěstí helikoptéry s Kobem Bryantem, kde zasahují hasiči • Reuters
Vrtulník losangelského hasičského sboru u místa neštěstí • Reuters
Kobe Bryant s jednou ze svých čtyř dcer • Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant s Oscarem za krátký film Dear Basketball • Reuters
Kobe Bryant se svými dvěma dcerami • Reuters
V americkém dresu vyhrál Kobe Bryant dvakrát olympijské hry • Reuters
Kobe Bryant pětkrát vyhrál NBA • Reuters
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USA • Profimedia.cz
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USALegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USA • Profimedia.cz
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USALegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USA • Profimedia.cz
Legendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USALegendární basketbalista Kobe Bryant zahynul při havárii helikoptéry v USA • Profimedia.cz
Kobe Bryant zemřel. Legendární basketbalista zahynul při pádu helikoptéry, bylo mu 41 let. Šokující zpráva obletěla v neděli večer celý svět. Nejen ten sportovní. S reakcemi na jeho smrt přispěchala řada celebrit.



AKTUALIZOVAT

Dennis Rodman, basketbalová legenda

J. J. Watt, hvězda amerického fotbalu

Ellen DeGeneresová, televizní bavička

Paul Pierce, bývalý basketbalista

Kevin Love, basketbalista

Donald Trump, americký prezident

Tony Parker, basketbalista

Kim Clijstersová, tenistka

Pharrell Williams, zpěvák

Scottie Pippen, basketbalová legenda

Raheem Sterling, fotbalista

Tom Brady, legendární hráč amerického fotbalu

Usain Bolt, bývalý sprinter

Joel Embiid, současná hvězda NBA

Benjamin Netanjahu, izraelský premiér

Dwyane Wade, bývalý basketbalista

FC Barcelona, fotbalový klub

Témata:  sport, basketbal, NBA, Kobe Bryant, smrt, Los Angeles Lakers, ohlasy, celebrity
