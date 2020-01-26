Kobe Bryant zemřel. Svět pláče, truchlí i Trump | iSport.cz

Kobe Bryant zemřel. Legendární basketbalista zahynul při pádu helikoptéry, bylo mu 41 let. Šokující zpráva obletěla v neděli večer celý svět. Nejen ten sportovní. S reakcemi na jeho smrt přispěchala řada celebrit.
Dennis Rodman, basketbalová legenda
Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) 26. ledna 2020
J. J. Watt, hvězda amerického fotbalu
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) 26. ledna 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
Ellen DeGeneresová, televizní bavička
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 26. ledna 2020
Paul Pierce, bývalý basketbalista
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) 26. ledna 2020
Kevin Love, basketbalista
Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) 26. ledna 2020
Donald Trump, americký prezident
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. ledna 2020
Tony Parker, basketbalista
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) 26. ledna 2020
Kim Clijstersová, tenistka
Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) 26. ledna 2020
Pharrell Williams, zpěvák
The world lost a giant today— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) 26. ledna 2020
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.
Scottie Pippen, basketbalová legenda
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) 26. ledna 2020
Raheem Sterling, fotbalista
Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 26. ledna 2020
Tom Brady, legendární hráč amerického fotbalu
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 26. ledna 2020
Usain Bolt, bývalý sprinter
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 26. ledna 2020
Joel Embiid, současná hvězda NBA
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 26. ledna 2020
RIP LEGEND
Benjamin Netanjahu, izraelský premiér
הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 26. ledna 2020
קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ
Dwyane Wade, bývalý basketbalista
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) 26. ledna 2020
FC Barcelona, fotbalový klub
Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 26. ledna 2020