Velká soupeřka Koukalové se loučí! Dahlmeierová končí už v 25 letech | iSport.cz

Laura Dahlmeierová protíná cílovou pásku sprintu SP v Anterselvě, na Markétu Davidovou to nestačilo • Petr Slavík/Český biatlon

Německá biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová ukončila v 25 letech kariéru. Sedminásobná mistryně světa a dvojnásobná olympijská vítězka to oznámila na svém webu. Jedna z nejlepších biatlonistek posledních let zvažovala tento krok od loňských OH v Pchjongčchangu.