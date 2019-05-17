Velká soupeřka Koukalové se loučí! Dahlmeierová končí už v 25 letech | iSport.cz

"Tohle rozhodnutí nebylo snadné a zrálo ve mně delší dobu. Cítím, že teď je k němu ten správný čas," napsala Dahlmeierová. "Jsem ve stavu, kdy už nemám žádné konkrétní cíle," dodala vítězka 20 závodů Světového poháru, jehož celkové pořadí v sezoně 2016/17 ovládla.
Na MS 2017 v Hochfilzenu Dahlmeierová získala rekordních pět zlatých medailí, pouze ve sprintu ji porazila Gabriela Koukalová. První individuální titul vybojovala ve stíhacím závodě o rok dříve v Oslu, z MS má kromě sedmi zlatých ještě tři stříbrné medaile a pět bronzových. Z her v Pchjongčchangu si odvezla dvě zlaté a jeden bronz.
Rodačka z Garmisch-Partenkirchenu rozhodnutím napodobila slavnou krajanku Magdalenu Neunerovou, která v roce 2012 také ukončila kariéru v 25 letech.
Dear fans, friends, partners and companions - it's time to say goodbye! 👋 After an unbelievably tough season full of ups and downs, I no longer feel the one hundred percent passion required for professional sport. That's why I have decided to end my active biathlon career after some time of reflection. Since my childhood, I have dedicated myself completely to biathlon, I was able to experience incredibly great and intense moments and got to know some wonderful companions and supporters, without whom all this would not have been possible. Many thanks for all the years I spent in this sport - they made me who I am! 🙏 To make room for new adventures, it's time for me to close the biathlon chapter. A detailed report about my reasons for ending my career can be found on my website - link in bio. I am looking forward to what is awaiting me now - see you out there! 🙂 Best, Laura ✌️ #bettertobefAst