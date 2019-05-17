Velká soupeřka Koukalové se loučí! Dahlmeierová končí už v 25 letech | iSport.cz
Biatlon SP 2018/2019

Biatlon
před hodinou

Velká soupeřka Koukalové se loučí! Dahlmeierová končí už v 25 letech

Gabriela Koukalová a Laura Dahlmeierová při závodě Světového poháru v Novém Městě na Moravě v roce 2016
Snímek, který se objevil na instagramovém účtu českého biatlonu, je svým způsobem unikátní. Je na něm totiž pětice královen biatlonové zimy. Zleva se seřadily Kaisa Mäkkäräinenová, Dorothea Wiererová, Darja Domračevová, Gabriela Koukalová a nakonec největší letošní hvězda Laura Dahlmeierová. Chybí jen Marie Dorinová Habertová.Snímek, který se objevil na instagramovém účtu českého biatlonu, je svým způsobem unikátní. Je na něm totiž pětice královen biatlonové zimy. Zleva se seřadily Kaisa Mäkkäräinenová, Dorothea Wiererová, Darja Domračevová, Gabriela Koukalová a nakonec největší letošní hvězda Laura Dahlmeierová. Chybí jen Marie Dorinová Habertová. • Instagram
Laura Dahlmeierová byla v letošní sezoně nad síly Gabriely KoukalovéLaura Dahlmeierová byla v letošní sezoně nad síly Gabriely Koukalové • profimedia.cz
Gabriela Koukalová (vlevo) za královnou MS Laurou Dahlmeierovou na trati v závěrečném závodě s hromadným startemGabriela Koukalová (vlevo) za královnou MS Laurou Dahlmeierovou na trati v závěrečném závodě s hromadným startem • Barbora Reichová (Sport)
Laura Dahlmeierová protíná cílovou pásku sprintu SP v Anterselvě, na Markétu Davidovou to nestačiloLaura Dahlmeierová protíná cílovou pásku sprintu SP v Anterselvě, na Markétu Davidovou to nestačilo • Petr Slavík/Český biatlon
Laura Dahlmeierová a Gabriela Koukalová patří k největším hvězdám biatlonového šampionátuLaura Dahlmeierová a Gabriela Koukalová patří k největším hvězdám biatlonového šampionátu • profimedia.cz
Gabriela koukalová a Laura Dahlmeierová, dvě největší hvězdy probíhajícího světového šampionátu v biatlonuGabriela koukalová a Laura Dahlmeierová, dvě největší hvězdy probíhajícího světového šampionátu v biatlonu • Barbora Reichová Sport
Trojice medailistek z biatlonového MS ve vytrvalostním závodu, vlevo stříbrná Gabriela KoukalováTrojice medailistek z biatlonového MS ve vytrvalostním závodu, vlevo stříbrná Gabriela Koukalová • Barbora Reichová Sport
Gabriela Koukalová na stříbrném stupínku po vytrvalostním závodě na 15 km na MS v Hochfilzenu. Zvítězila Laura Dahlmeierová.Gabriela Koukalová na stříbrném stupínku po vytrvalostním závodě na 15 km na MS v Hochfilzenu. Zvítězila Laura Dahlmeierová. • Barbora Reichová (Sport)
Gabriela Koukalová se objímá s vítěznou Němkou Laurou DahlmeierovouGabriela Koukalová se objímá s vítěznou Němkou Laurou Dahlmeierovou • Barbora Reichová (Sport)
Gabriela Koukalová (vpravo) při tréninku potkala na trati i Lauru DahlmeierovouGabriela Koukalová (vpravo) při tréninku potkala na trati i Lauru Dahlmeierovou • Petr Slavík/Český biatlon
Gabriela Koukalová při závodě Světového poháru v Novém Městě na Moravě v roce 2016Gabriela Koukalová při závodě Světového poháru v Novém Městě na Moravě v roce 2016 • Michal Beránek (Sport)
Gabriela Koukalová v příští sezoně závodit nebudeGabriela Koukalová v příští sezoně závodit nebude • Profimedia.cz
Gabriela Koukalová v příští sezoně závodit nebudeGabriela Koukalová v příští sezoně závodit nebude • Profimedia.cz
Gabriela Koukalová má za sebou hodně složité obdobíGabriela Koukalová má za sebou hodně složité období • profimedia.cz
Kdy se vrátí Gabriela Koukalová k biatlonu?Kdy se vrátí Gabriela Koukalová k biatlonu? • profimedia.cz
Gabriela Koukalová vynechala kvůli zdravotním potížím celou olympijskou sezonuGabriela Koukalová vynechala kvůli zdravotním potížím celou olympijskou sezonu • Barbora Reichová (Sport)
Německá biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová ve chvíli, kdy na olympiádě v Koreji získala druhou zlatou medailiNěmecká biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová ve chvíli, kdy na olympiádě v Koreji získala druhou zlatou medaili • Barbora Reichová / Sport
Německá biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová slaví vítězství v olympijské stíhačce ženNěmecká biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová slaví vítězství v olympijské stíhačce žen • Barbora Reichová / Sport
Německá biatlonistka Laura Dahlmeierová ukončila v 25 letech kariéru. Sedminásobná mistryně světa a dvojnásobná olympijská vítězka to oznámila na svém webu. Jedna z nejlepších biatlonistek posledních let zvažovala tento krok od loňských OH v Pchjongčchangu.



"Tohle rozhodnutí nebylo snadné a zrálo ve mně delší dobu. Cítím, že teď je k němu ten správný čas," napsala Dahlmeierová. "Jsem ve stavu, kdy už nemám žádné konkrétní cíle," dodala vítězka 20 závodů Světového poháru, jehož celkové pořadí v sezoně 2016/17 ovládla.

Na MS 2017 v Hochfilzenu Dahlmeierová získala rekordních pět zlatých medailí, pouze ve sprintu ji porazila Gabriela Koukalová. První individuální titul vybojovala ve stíhacím závodě o rok dříve v Oslu, z MS má kromě sedmi zlatých ještě tři stříbrné medaile a pět bronzových. Z her v Pchjongčchangu si odvezla dvě zlaté a jeden bronz.

Rodačka z Garmisch-Partenkirchenu rozhodnutím napodobila slavnou krajanku Magdalenu Neunerovou, která v roce 2012 také ukončila kariéru v 25 letech.

Snímek, který se objevil na instagramovém účtu českého biatlonu, je svým způsobem unikátní. Je na něm totiž pětice královen biatlonové zimy. Zleva se seřadily Kaisa Mäkkäräinenová, Dorothea Wiererová, Darja Domračevová, Gabriela Koukalová a nakonec největší letošní hvězda Laura Dahlmeierová. Chybí jen Marie Dorinová Habertová.
Snímek, který se objevil na instagramovém účtu českého biatlonu, je svým způsobem unikátní. Je na něm totiž pětice královen biatlonové zimy. Zleva se seřadily Kaisa Mäkkäräinenová, Dorothea Wiererová, Darja Domračevová, Gabriela Koukalová a nakonec největší letošní hvězda Laura Dahlmeierová. Chybí jen Marie Dorinová Habertová.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu

Dear fans, friends, partners and companions - it's time to say goodbye! 👋 After an unbelievably tough season full of ups and downs, I no longer feel the one hundred percent passion required for professional sport. That's why I have decided to end my active biathlon career after some time of reflection. Since my childhood, I have dedicated myself completely to biathlon, I was able to experience incredibly great and intense moments and got to know some wonderful companions and supporters, without whom all this would not have been possible. Many thanks for all the years I spent in this sport - they made me who I am! 🙏 To make room for new adventures, it's time for me to close the biathlon chapter. A detailed report about my reasons for ending my career can be found on my website - link in bio. I am looking forward to what is awaiting me now - see you out there! 🙂 Best, Laura ✌️ #bettertobefAst

Příspěvek sdílený Laura_Dahlmeier (@laura_dahlmeier),Kvě 17, 2019 v 3:56 PDT

Témata:  sport, biatlon, Laura Dahlmeierová, Gabriela Koukalová, konec kariéry
 

