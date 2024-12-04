Trápení City je u konce, výhra po sedmi zápasech. Liverpool po přestřelce ztratil

Lídr anglické fotbalové ligy Liverpool po přestřelce remizoval v Newcastlu 3:3. Manchester City porazil 3:0 Nottingham a vyhrál po sedmi zápasech.
Premier League - 14. kolo:
Everton - Wolverhampton 4:0
Branky: 10. Young, 33. Mangala, 49. vlastní Dawson, 73. Calvert-Lewin.
Manchester City - Nottingham 3:0
Branky: 8. Silva, 31. De Bruyne, 57. Doku.
Newcastle - Liverpool 3:3
Branky: 35. Isak, 62. Gordon, 90. Schär - 68. a 83. Salah, 50. Jones.
Southampton - Chelsea 1:5
Branky: 11. Aribo - 7. Disasi, 17. Nkunku, 34. Madueke, 77. Palmer, 87. Sancho.
21:15 Arsenal - Manchester United, Aston Villa - Brentford.
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Liverpool
|14
|11
|2
|1
|29:11
|35
|2. Chelsea
|14
|8
|4
|2
|31:15
|28
|3. Manchester City
|14
|8
|2
|4
|25:19
|26
|4. Arsenal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26:14
|25
|5. Brighton
|13
|6
|5
|2
|22:17
|23
|6. Nottingham Forest
|14
|6
|4
|4
|16:16
|22
|7. Tottenham
|13
|6
|2
|5
|28:14
|20
|8. Brentford
|13
|6
|2
|5
|26:23
|20
|9. Newcastle
|14
|5
|5
|4
|17:17
|20
|10. Manchester Utd.
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17:13
|19
|11. Fulham
|13
|5
|4
|4
|18:18
|19
|12. Aston Villa
|13
|5
|4
|4
|19:22
|19
|13. Bournemouth
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20:19
|18
|14. West Ham
|14
|4
|3
|7
|18:27
|15
|15. Everton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|14:21
|14
|16. Leicester
|14
|3
|4
|7
|19:28
|13
|17. Crystal Palace
|14
|2
|6
|6
|12:18
|12
|18. Ipswich Town
|14
|1
|6
|7
|13:25
|9
|19. Wolves
|14
|2
|3
|9
|22:36
|9
|20. Southampton
|14
|1
|2
|11
|11:30
|5