Premier League 2024/2025

Anglie - Premier League
4. prosince 2024 • 22:53

Trápení City je u konce, výhra po sedmi zápasech. Liverpool po přestřelce ztratil

Autor: ČTK, iSport.cz
Lídr anglické fotbalové ligy Liverpool po přestřelce remizoval v Newcastlu 3:3. Manchester City porazil 3:0 Nottingham a vyhrál po sedmi zápasech.



PŘIPRAVUJEME PODROBNOSTI.

Premier League - 14. kolo:

Everton - Wolverhampton 4:0
Branky: 10. Young, 33. Mangala, 49. vlastní Dawson, 73. Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City - Nottingham 3:0
Branky: 8. Silva, 31. De Bruyne, 57. Doku.

Newcastle - Liverpool 3:3
Branky: 35. Isak, 62. Gordon, 90. Schär - 68. a 83. Salah, 50. Jones.

Southampton - Chelsea 1:5
Branky: 11. Aribo - 7. Disasi, 17. Nkunku, 34. Madueke, 77. Palmer, 87. Sancho.

21:15 Arsenal - Manchester United, Aston Villa - Brentford.

Z V R P Skóre B
1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29:11 35
2. Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31:15 28
3. Manchester City 14 8 2 4 25:19 26
4. Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26:14 25
5. Brighton 13 6 5 2 22:17 23
6. Nottingham Forest 14 6 4 4 16:16 22
7. Tottenham 13 6 2 5 28:14 20
8. Brentford 13 6 2 5 26:23 20
9. Newcastle 14 5 5 4 17:17 20
10. Manchester Utd. 13 5 4 4 17:13 19
11. Fulham 13 5 4 4 18:18 19
12. Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19:22 19
13. Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20:19 18
14. West Ham 14 4 3 7 18:27 15
15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14:21 14
16. Leicester 14 3 4 7 19:28 13
17. Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12:18 12
18. Ipswich Town 14 1 6 7 13:25 9
19. Wolves 14 2 3 9 22:36 9
20. Southampton 14 1 2 11 11:30 5

Témata:  fotbal, chelsea, anglie, souhrn, Newcastle, Arsenal, everton, wolverhampton, southampton, Nottingham, Premier League, sport, Manchester United, brentford, 14. kolo, aston villa, manchester city, Liverpool FC
