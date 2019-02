Tampa bez konkurence! Vyhrála podeváté v řadě a už má 100 bodů | iSport.cz

Fewest games to reach 100-point mark in a season, NHL history:



62 GP – MTL in 1976-77

62 GP – MTL in 1977-78

63 GP – BOS in 1971-72

63 GP – @TBLightning in 2018-19#NHLStats #LAKvsTBL pic.twitter.com/IeEothYKo8