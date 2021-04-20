 NHL ONLINE: Pastrňák a spol. proti Buffalu i bitva o New York | iSport.cz
Základní část 2020/2021

NHL
20. dubna 2021 • 23:00

NHL ONLINE: Pastrňák a spol. proti Buffalu i bitva o New York

Autor: iSport.cz
První lajna Bostonu s Davidem Pastrňákem řídila výhru 6:3 nad Washingtonem
Bohatý osmizápasový program nabízí NHL v noci na středu. David Pastrňák a David Krejčí s Bostonem nastoupí proti Buffalu. Odehraje se i bitva o New York mezi Rangers a Islanders. Sledujte ONLINE na iSport.cz:



Zítra • 00:30
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
00:30
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Sestavy

Domácí: Tokarski (Luukkonen) – Ristolainen (A), M. Samuelsson, Jokiharju, Dahlin, C. Miller, Bryson – Olofsson, S. Reinhart (A), Skinner – Tage Thompson, Mittelstadt, Asplund – Ruotsalainen, Cozens, Bjork – Caggiula, Sheahan, Rieder.

Hosté: T. Rask (Swayman) – McAvoy, Grzelcyk, Clifton, Reilly, J. Zbořil, Lauzon – Pastrňák, Bergeron (C), Marchand (A) – C. Smith, Krejčí (A), Hall – DeBrusk, Coyle, N. Ritchie – Wagner, Lazar, Kuraly.

Rozhodčí

Stadion

KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Zítra • 01:00
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
01:00
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils
Sestavy

Domácí: Jarry (DeSmith) – Dumoulin (A), Letang (A), Matheson, Ceci, M. Pettersson, Marino – Guentzel, Crosby (C), Rust – McCann, J. Carter, Zucker – Aston-Reese, Blueger, Rodrigues – Sceviour, Jankowski, Lafferty.

Hosté: Wedgewood (Dell) – Butcher, P. K. Subban (A), R. Murray, Severson, Siegenthaler, Tennyson – Kuokkanen, J. Hughes, Šarangovič – A. Johnsson, Hischier (C), Studenič – Wood (A), M. McLeod, Bastian – Foote, M. Malcev, N. Merkley.

Rozhodčí

Hebert, O'Rourke – Tobias, MacPherson.

Stadion

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Zítra • 01:00
New York Islanders
New York Islanders
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
01:00
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Barclays Center, New York

Zítra • 01:00
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
01:00
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Zítra • 01:07
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
01:07
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets
Sestavy

Domácí: Knight (Bobrovskij) – Montour, Nutivaara, Strälman, Forsling, Gudas, Yandle – N. Gusev, Barkov, Marchment – Duclair, S. Bennett, Huberdeau – Hörnqvist, Wennberg, Vatrano – Tippett, Wallmark, Lammikko.

Hosté: Korpisalo (Merzlikins) – S. Jones, Lehtonen, Gavrikov, Del Zotto, Bayreuther, Kukan – Atkinson, Roslovic, Robinson – Laine, Texier, Bjorkstrand – Dalpe, Sherwood, Stenlund – MacInnis, Dunne, Matteau.

Rozhodčí

Stadion

BB&T Center, Sunrise

Zítra • 02:30
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
02:30
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings
Rozhodčí

Stadion

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Zítra • 03:00
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
03:00
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Zítra • 04:00
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings
0:0
ONLINE
21. dubna
04:00
Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Staples Center, Los Angeles

Témata:  sport, hokej, Boston Bruins, NHL, Buffalo, New York
