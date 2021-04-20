NHL ONLINE: Pastrňák a spol. proti Buffalu i bitva o New York

Bohatý osmizápasový program nabízí NHL v noci na středu. David Pastrňák a David Krejčí s Bostonem nastoupí proti Buffalu. Odehraje se i bitva o New York mezi Rangers a Islanders. Sledujte ONLINE na iSport.cz:
Domácí: Tokarski (Luukkonen) – Ristolainen (A), M. Samuelsson, Jokiharju, Dahlin, C. Miller, Bryson – Olofsson, S. Reinhart (A), Skinner – Tage Thompson, Mittelstadt, Asplund – Ruotsalainen, Cozens, Bjork – Caggiula, Sheahan, Rieder.
Hosté: T. Rask (Swayman) – McAvoy, Grzelcyk, Clifton, Reilly, J. Zbořil, Lauzon – Pastrňák, Bergeron (C), Marchand (A) – C. Smith, Krejčí (A), Hall – DeBrusk, Coyle, N. Ritchie – Wagner, Lazar, Kuraly.
KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Domácí: Jarry (DeSmith) – Dumoulin (A), Letang (A), Matheson, Ceci, M. Pettersson, Marino – Guentzel, Crosby (C), Rust – McCann, J. Carter, Zucker – Aston-Reese, Blueger, Rodrigues – Sceviour, Jankowski, Lafferty.
Hosté: Wedgewood (Dell) – Butcher, P. K. Subban (A), R. Murray, Severson, Siegenthaler, Tennyson – Kuokkanen, J. Hughes, Šarangovič – A. Johnsson, Hischier (C), Studenič – Wood (A), M. McLeod, Bastian – Foote, M. Malcev, N. Merkley.
Hebert, O'Rourke – Tobias, MacPherson.
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Barclays Center, New York
Amalie Arena, Tampa
Domácí: Knight (Bobrovskij) – Montour, Nutivaara, Strälman, Forsling, Gudas, Yandle – N. Gusev, Barkov, Marchment – Duclair, S. Bennett, Huberdeau – Hörnqvist, Wennberg, Vatrano – Tippett, Wallmark, Lammikko.
Hosté: Korpisalo (Merzlikins) – S. Jones, Lehtonen, Gavrikov, Del Zotto, Bayreuther, Kukan – Atkinson, Roslovic, Robinson – Laine, Texier, Bjorkstrand – Dalpe, Sherwood, Stenlund – MacInnis, Dunne, Matteau.
BB&T Center, Sunrise
American Airlines Center, Dallas
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Staples Center, Los Angeles