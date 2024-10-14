NHL ONLINE: Ottawa - LA 8:7. Boston padl, Pastrňák bez bodu, v akci Chytil

Pastrňák se Zachou nezabránili porážce hokejistů Bostonu s Floridou 3:4. Brankář Vejmelka v prvním zápase za Utah neuspěl proti New Jersey (0:3). Ottawa doma po prodloužení udolala Los Angeles 8:7! V noci Filip Chytili hájí barvy New York Rangers proti Detroitu. Ivan Ivan v dresu Colorada hraje s New York Islanders. ONLINE přenosy utkání sledujte na iSport.cz.