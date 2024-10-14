  •  

NHL 2024/2025

NHL
14. října 2024 • 22:00

NHL ONLINE: Ottawa - LA 8:7. Boston padl, Pastrňák bez bodu, v akci Chytil

Autor: iSport.cz
Boston doma podlehl FloriděBoston doma podlehl Floridě • ČTK / AP / Charles Krupa
Pastrňák se Zachou nezabránili porážce hokejistů Bostonu s Floridou 3:4. Brankář Vejmelka v prvním zápase za Utah neuspěl proti New Jersey (0:3). Ottawa doma po prodloužení udolala Los Angeles 8:7! V noci Filip Chytili hájí barvy New York Rangers proti Detroitu. Ivan Ivan v dresu Colorada hraje s New York Islanders. ONLINE přenosy utkání sledujte na iSport.cz.



Dnes • 19:00
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
3:4
ONLINE
14. října
19:00
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers
Zobrazit online přenos
Góly

Domácí: 04:53. Beecher, 25:08. Carlo, 34:07. Lohrei

Hosté: 06:37. Lundell, 11:51. Reinhart, 29:39. Reinhart, 32:59. Lundell

Sestavy

Domácí: Swayman (Korpisalo) – McAvoy (A), Zadorov, Carlo, H. Lindholm, Peeke, Lohrei – Pastrňák (A), E. Lindholm, Zacha – M. Geekie, Coyle, Marchand (C) – Brazeau, Poitras, Frederic – Koepke, Kastelic, Beecher.

Hosté: Bobrovskij (Knight) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Kulikov, Mikkola, A. Boqvist, Schmidt, Balinskis – Rodrigues, Bennett, Verhaeghe – Reinhart, Lundell, Luostarinen – Samoskevich, J. Boqvist, Greer – Giles, Gadjovich.

Rozhodčí

Chmielewski, O`Rourke – Flemington, Pancich

Stadion

TD Garden, Boston

Návštěva

17 850 diváků

Dnes • 19:00
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils
3:0
ONLINE
14. října
19:00
Utah Hockey Club
Zobrazit online přenos
Góly

Domácí: 21:14. Casey, 28:13. Noesen, 50:14. Hischier

Hosté:

Sestavy

Domácí: Allen (Markström) – Hamilton, Dillon, Kovacevic, Siegenthaler, Nemec, Casey – Bratt, J. Hughes (A), Meier – Mercer, Hischier (C), Tatar – Noesen, Haula, Cotter – Bastian, Lazar, Palát (A).

Hosté: Vejmelka (Ingram) – Durzi, Sergačjov, Kesselring, Välimäki, Cole, Koljačonok – Schmaltz (A), Hayton, Keller (C) – Guenther, L. Cooley, McBain – Doan, Kerfoot, Crouse (A) – Carcone, Stenlund, Maccelli.

Rozhodčí

McCauley, Kea – Alphonso, O'Quinn

Stadion

Prudential Center, Newark

Dnes • 19:00
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators
8:7
ONLINE
14. října
19:00
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings
Zobrazit online přenos
Góly

Domácí: 10:25. Sanderson, 30:26. MacEwen, 35:13. Batherson, 35:32. Chabot, 37:52. MacEwen, 45:25. Giroux, 49:18. Norris, 60:56. Norris

Hosté: 08:12. Fiala, 09:07. Lewis, 25:31. Kempe, 31:16. Laferriere, 36:25. Fiala, 43:38. Laferriere, 54:26. Jeannot

Sestavy

Domácí: A. Forsberg (27. Sögaard) – Zub, Sanderson, Jensen, Chabot (A), Hamonic, Kleven – Giroux (A), Stützle, B. Tkachuk (C) – Batherson, Norris, Gregor – Amadio, Pinto, Perron – MacEwen, Cousins, Gaudette.

Hosté: Kuemper (Rittich) – Spence, M. Anderson, Burroughs, Gavrikov, Clarke, Edmundson – Kempe, Kopitar (C), Laferriere – Foegele, Byfield, Fiala – Moore, Danault (A), Jeannot – Lewis, Turcotte, Andre Lee.

Rozhodčí

Brenk, Lambert – Nansen, Barton

Stadion

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

Návštěva

16788 diváků

Zítra • 01:00
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
0:0
ONLINE
15. října
01:00
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings
Zobrazit online přenos
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Madison Square Garden, New York

Zítra • 01:30
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens
0:0
ONLINE
15. října
01:30
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins
Zobrazit online přenos
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Bell Centre, Montreal

Zítra • 03:00
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
0:0
ONLINE
15. října
03:00
New York Islanders
New York Islanders
Zobrazit online přenos
Rozhodčí

Stadion

Ball Arena, Denver

Témata:  sport, hokej, nhl, 2024/25, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Utah, Colorado Avalanche, Ondřej Palát, National Hockey League
