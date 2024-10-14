NHL ONLINE: Ottawa - LA 8:7. Boston padl, Pastrňák bez bodu, v akci Chytil

Pastrňák se Zachou nezabránili porážce hokejistů Bostonu s Floridou 3:4. Brankář Vejmelka v prvním zápase za Utah neuspěl proti New Jersey (0:3). Ottawa doma po prodloužení udolala Los Angeles 8:7! V noci Filip Chytili hájí barvy New York Rangers proti Detroitu. Ivan Ivan v dresu Colorada hraje s New York Islanders. ONLINE přenosy utkání sledujte na iSport.cz.
Góly
Domácí: 04:53. Beecher, 25:08. Carlo, 34:07. Lohrei
Hosté: 06:37. Lundell, 11:51. Reinhart, 29:39. Reinhart, 32:59. Lundell
Sestavy
Domácí: Swayman (Korpisalo) – McAvoy (A), Zadorov, Carlo, H. Lindholm, Peeke, Lohrei – Pastrňák (A), E. Lindholm, Zacha – M. Geekie, Coyle, Marchand (C) – Brazeau, Poitras, Frederic – Koepke, Kastelic, Beecher.
Hosté: Bobrovskij (Knight) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Kulikov, Mikkola, A. Boqvist, Schmidt, Balinskis – Rodrigues, Bennett, Verhaeghe – Reinhart, Lundell, Luostarinen – Samoskevich, J. Boqvist, Greer – Giles, Gadjovich.
Rozhodčí
Chmielewski, O`Rourke – Flemington, Pancich
Stadion
TD Garden, Boston
Návštěva
17 850 diváků
Góly
Domácí: 21:14. Casey, 28:13. Noesen, 50:14. Hischier
Hosté:
Sestavy
Domácí: Allen (Markström) – Hamilton, Dillon, Kovacevic, Siegenthaler, Nemec, Casey – Bratt, J. Hughes (A), Meier – Mercer, Hischier (C), Tatar – Noesen, Haula, Cotter – Bastian, Lazar, Palát (A).
Hosté: Vejmelka (Ingram) – Durzi, Sergačjov, Kesselring, Välimäki, Cole, Koljačonok – Schmaltz (A), Hayton, Keller (C) – Guenther, L. Cooley, McBain – Doan, Kerfoot, Crouse (A) – Carcone, Stenlund, Maccelli.
Rozhodčí
McCauley, Kea – Alphonso, O'Quinn
Stadion
Prudential Center, Newark
Góly
Domácí: 10:25. Sanderson, 30:26. MacEwen, 35:13. Batherson, 35:32. Chabot, 37:52. MacEwen, 45:25. Giroux, 49:18. Norris, 60:56. Norris
Hosté: 08:12. Fiala, 09:07. Lewis, 25:31. Kempe, 31:16. Laferriere, 36:25. Fiala, 43:38. Laferriere, 54:26. Jeannot
Sestavy
Domácí: A. Forsberg (27. Sögaard) – Zub, Sanderson, Jensen, Chabot (A), Hamonic, Kleven – Giroux (A), Stützle, B. Tkachuk (C) – Batherson, Norris, Gregor – Amadio, Pinto, Perron – MacEwen, Cousins, Gaudette.
Hosté: Kuemper (Rittich) – Spence, M. Anderson, Burroughs, Gavrikov, Clarke, Edmundson – Kempe, Kopitar (C), Laferriere – Foegele, Byfield, Fiala – Moore, Danault (A), Jeannot – Lewis, Turcotte, Andre Lee.
Rozhodčí
Brenk, Lambert – Nansen, Barton
Stadion
Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
Návštěva
16788 diváků
