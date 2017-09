Přestupy NHL ONLINE: Columbus udržel TOP nahrávače. Wennberg podepsal na šest let

14:45'

KONEC KARIÉRY - Po dlouhých 21 sezonách v NHL oznámil konec kariéry útočník Shane Doan, ikona týmu Arizona Coyotes a její dlouholetý kapitán. Loučí se s 1540 zápasy a 972 body na kontě.

Shane Doan officially announces retirement from NHL in letter to Arizona #Coyotes fans https://t.co/ZZyCNZzUnR via @azcentral — Sarah McLellan (@azc_mclellan) August 30, 2017

I covered Shane Doan's first NHL camp in Winnipeg in 1995-96. His character and fierce competitiveness was very evident from the beginning. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 30, 2017

Congrats on an incredible @NHL career Shane Doan. You are a gentleman off the ice, and a competitor every time you stepped on the ice. — Darren R Pang (@Panger40) August 30, 2017

Great Run by Doaner. One of the strongest humans I have ever met and best competitors. Even better person. https://t.co/MJK3fjTKdN — Jason Strudwick (@Jason_Strudwick) August 30, 2017

Congratulations Doaner on a great career! Few have combined the ferocity as a competitor with being the consummate gentleman! #07worldsGold — Jamal Mayers (@jamalmayers) August 30, 2017

Congrats to my teammate and great friend Shane Doan on an amazing career. The best player in @ArizonaCoyotes history! Enjoy retirement. #19 — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) August 30, 2017

Hard to play against + a real nice guy. Congrats on a fantastic career Shane Doan. Enjoy retirement. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) August 30, 2017

Congrats on a great career Doaner! Thank you for all you've done for me over the years. #legend — Oliver Ekman-Larsson (@OEL_23) August 30, 2017

A great teammate. Consummate leader. Even better man! Congrats on a heckuva career Doaner! pic.twitter.com/M5wTT3gf0y — Ryan Smyth (@RealSmytty94) August 30, 2017

Shane Doan, Great human being, amazing career, Thanks for everything you have done for hockey, good luck life after hockey my friend 😊 pic.twitter.com/OXC1iA3iIv — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) August 30, 2017