West Ham - Nottingham 1:2. Coufal se loučil s fanoušky, hosté dál bojují o LM

ČTK, iSport.cz
Anglie - Premier League
Nottingham ve 37. kole anglické ligy zvítězil na hřišti West Hamu 2:1 a živí naději na účast v Lize mistrů. Vladimír Coufal se loučil s domácími fanoušky.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 37. kolo:

Everton - Southampton 2:0
Branky: 6. a 45.+2 Ndiaye

West Ham - Nottingham 1:2
Branky: 86. Bowen - 11. Gibbs-White, 61. Milenkovič

16:00 Brentford - Fulham, Leicester - Ipswich,

17:30 Arsenal - Newcastle.

#TýmZVRPSkóreB
1Liverpool36258383:3783
2Arsenal361814466:3368
3Newcastle362061068:4566
4Chelsea37199963:4366
5Aston Villa37199958:4966
6Manchester City36198967:4365
7Nottingham Forest371981058:4565
8Brentford361671363:5355
9Brighton361413959:5655
10Bournemouth3614111155:4353
11Fulham361491351:5051
12Crystal Palace3612131146:4849
13Everton3710151241:4445
14Wolves361251951:6441
15West Ham3710101743:6140
16Manchester Utd.371091842:5439
17Tottenham371152163:6138
18Ipswich Town364102235:7722
19Leicester36572431:7822
20Southampton37262925:8412
  • Liga mistrů
  • Evropská liga
  • Sestup

