West Ham - Nottingham 1:2. Coufal se loučil s fanoušky, hosté dál bojují o LM
Nottingham ve 37. kole anglické ligy zvítězil na hřišti West Hamu 2:1 a živí naději na účast v Lize mistrů. Vladimír Coufal se loučil s domácími fanoušky.
Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 37. kolo:
Everton - Southampton 2:0
Branky: 6. a 45.+2 Ndiaye
West Ham - Nottingham 1:2
Branky: 86. Bowen - 11. Gibbs-White, 61. Milenkovič
16:00 Brentford - Fulham, Leicester - Ipswich,
17:30 Arsenal - Newcastle.
|#
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1
Liverpool
|36
|25
|8
|3
|83:37
|83
|2
Arsenal
|36
|18
|14
|4
|66:33
|68
|3
Newcastle
|36
|20
|6
|10
|68:45
|66
|4
Chelsea
|37
|19
|9
|9
|63:43
|66
|5
Aston Villa
|37
|19
|9
|9
|58:49
|66
|6
Manchester City
|36
|19
|8
|9
|67:43
|65
|7
Nottingham Forest
|37
|19
|8
|10
|58:45
|65
|8
Brentford
|36
|16
|7
|13
|63:53
|55
|9
Brighton
|36
|14
|13
|9
|59:56
|55
|10
Bournemouth
|36
|14
|11
|11
|55:43
|53
|11
Fulham
|36
|14
|9
|13
|51:50
|51
|12
Crystal Palace
|36
|12
|13
|11
|46:48
|49
|13
Everton
|37
|10
|15
|12
|41:44
|45
|14
Wolves
|36
|12
|5
|19
|51:64
|41
|15
West Ham
|37
|10
|10
|17
|43:61
|40
|16
Manchester Utd.
|37
|10
|9
|18
|42:54
|39
|17
Tottenham
|37
|11
|5
|21
|63:61
|38
|18
Ipswich Town
|36
|4
|10
|22
|35:77
|22
|19
Leicester
|36
|5
|7
|24
|31:78
|22
|20
Southampton
|37
|2
|6
|29
|25:84
|12
- Liga mistrů
- Evropská liga
- Sestup