Premier League 2022/2023

Anglie - Premier League
14. května 2023 • 17:00

Gündogan dvěma góly přiblížil City k titulu. West Ham se Součkem prohrál

Autor: iSport.cz, ČTK
1
Tomáš Souček (uprostřed) na hřišti BrentforduTomáš Souček (uprostřed) na hřišti Brentfordu • Reiters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Souboj o míč v duelu Brentfordu s West HamemSouboj o míč v duelu Brentfordu s West Hamem • Reuters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Hráči Brentfordu slaví gólHráči Brentfordu slaví gól • Reuters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Domácí radostDomácí radost • Reuters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Po neproměněné šanci...Po neproměněné šanci... • Reuters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Centrovaný míč způsobil ve vápně nebezpečíCentrovaný míč způsobil ve vápně nebezpečí • ČTK / Steven Paston
Tomáš Souček (uprostřed) na hřišti BrentforduTomáš Souček (uprostřed) na hřišti Brentfordu • Reiters / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City se vítězstvím 3:0 nad sestupem ohroženým Evertonem přiblížili k titulu. Dvěma góly přispěl k výhře Ilkay Gündogan. West Ham s Tomášem Součkem prohrál na hřišti Brentfordu 0:2



Podrobnosti připravujeme.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 36. kolo:

Brentford - West Ham United 2:0
Branky: 20. Mbeumo, 43. Wissa,

Everton - Manchester City 0:3
Branky: 37. a 51. Gündogan, 39. Haaland,

17:30 Arsenal - Brighton.

Z V R P Skóre B
1. Manchester City 35 27 4 4 92:31 85
2. Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83:39 81
3. Newcastle 35 18 12 5 63:31 66
4. Manchester Utd. 35 20 6 9 51:41 66
5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67:42 62
6. Tottenham 36 17 6 13 65:59 57
7. Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48:44 57
8. Brighton 33 16 7 10 63:45 55
9. Brentford 36 13 14 9 54:45 53
10. Fulham 36 15 6 15 52:49 51
11. Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36:41 43
12. Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37:46 43
13. Wolves 36 11 7 18 30:52 40
14. Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 37:69 39
15. West Ham 36 10 7 19 38:52 37
16. Nottingham Forest 36 8 10 18 36:67 34
17. Everton 36 7 11 18 32:56 32
18. Leeds 36 7 10 19 46:71 31
19. Leicester 35 8 6 21 49:64 30
20. Southampton 36 6 6 24 31:66 24

