Gündogan dvěma góly přiblížil City k titulu. West Ham se Součkem prohrál

Fotbalisté Manchesteru City se vítězstvím 3:0 nad sestupem ohroženým Evertonem přiblížili k titulu. Dvěma góly přispěl k výhře Ilkay Gündogan. West Ham s Tomášem Součkem prohrál na hřišti Brentfordu 0:2
Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 36. kolo:
Brentford - West Ham United 2:0
Branky: 20. Mbeumo, 43. Wissa,
Everton - Manchester City 0:3
Branky: 37. a 51. Gündogan, 39. Haaland,
17:30 Arsenal - Brighton.
West Ham United Vše o klubu ZDE
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Manchester City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92:31
|85
|2. Arsenal
|35
|25
|6
|4
|83:39
|81
|3. Newcastle
|35
|18
|12
|5
|63:31
|66
|4. Manchester Utd.
|35
|20
|6
|9
|51:41
|66
|5. Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67:42
|62
|6. Tottenham
|36
|17
|6
|13
|65:59
|57
|7. Aston Villa
|36
|17
|6
|13
|48:44
|57
|8. Brighton
|33
|16
|7
|10
|63:45
|55
|9. Brentford
|36
|13
|14
|9
|54:45
|53
|10. Fulham
|36
|15
|6
|15
|52:49
|51
|11. Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36:41
|43
|12. Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|37:46
|43
|13. Wolves
|36
|11
|7
|18
|30:52
|40
|14. Bournemouth
|36
|11
|6
|19
|37:69
|39
|15. West Ham
|36
|10
|7
|19
|38:52
|37
|16. Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|10
|18
|36:67
|34
|17. Everton
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32:56
|32
|18. Leeds
|36
|7
|10
|19
|46:71
|31
|19. Leicester
|35
|8
|6
|21
|49:64
|30
|20. Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|31:66
|24