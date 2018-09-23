Zadina peckou z první poprvé uspěl za Detroit, Hertl třikrát nahrával

VÍCE INFORMACÍ PŘIPRAVUJEME
Another look at Zadina's blast. 👀 pic.twitter.com/paWiXmnlI3— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 23, 2018
Výsledky:
Pittsburgh - Columbus 7:3 (2:0, 2:1, 3:2)
Branky: 10. a 56. Cullen, 3. Riikola, 31. Letang, 33. A. Johnson, 42. Trotman, 54. Wilson - 38., 45. a 51. Bjorkstrand.
Minnesota - Colorado 7:0 (1:0, 3:0, 3:0)
Branky: 31., 37. a 43. Coyle, 9. Zucker, 24. Read, 41. Koivu, 54. Parise.
Detroit - Boston 4:3 v prodl. (2:1, 0:0, 1:2 - 1:0)
Branky: 3. Zadina, 18. Cholowski, 41. Saarijärvi, 62. Svečnikov - 7. Hughes, 45. Winnik, 55. Andersson.
Montreal - Ottawa 3:2 (0:1, 1:1, 2:0)
Branky: 39. Ščerbak, 42. Byron, 42. Tatar - 2. Tkachuk, 38. Ceci.
Buffalo - Toronto 2:3 (1:0, 1:2, 0:1)
Branky: 5. Okposo, 40. Skinner - 23. Matthews, 26. Bracco, 51. Rosén.
New York Islanders - New York Rangers 5:2 (1:1, 3:1, 1:0)
Branky: 18. a 39. Beauvillier, 21. Bailey, 33. Lee, 49. Pulock - 7. McLeod, 40. Spooner.
Tampa Bay - Nashville 5:2 (0:1, 2:1, 3:0)
Branky: 25. Miller, 31. Volkov, 54. Yan, 59. Verhaeghe, 59. Paquette - 4. Järnkrok, 40. Ellis.
Dallas - Florida 3:4 v prodl. (0:0, 3:2, 0:1 - 0:1)
Branky: 22. Gurjanov, 26. Shore, 38. Smith - 22. Borgström, 23. Petrovic, 50. MacKenzie, 63. MacDonald.
Calgary - Vancouver 5:2 (2:1, 2:0, 1:1)
Branky: 7., 18. a 30. Czarnik, 26. Backlund (Frolík), 60. Jankowski - 15. Pettersson, 50. Sutter. Brankář David Rittich (Calgary) odchytal 28 minut, inkasoval jednu branku z 15 střel a měl úspěšnost zákroků 93,3 procenta.
Arizona - Anaheim 6:1 (1:0, 3:0, 2:1)
Branky: 29. a 42. Crouse, 4. Oesterle, 25. Stepan, 36. Garland, 42. Klima - 57. Silfverberg.
San Jose - Vegas 4:5 po sam. nájezdech (2:1, 2:1, 0:2 - 0:0)
Branky: 2. Burns (Hertl), 15. Meier (Hertl), 27. Goodrow, 40. Couture (Hertl) - 35. a 46. Lindberg, 1. Pacioretty, 57. Bellemare, rozhodující sam. nájezd Brännström.