  4. Zadina peckou z první poprvé uspěl za Detroit, Hertl třikrát nahrával
před 51 minutami

Zadina peckou z první poprvé uspěl za Detroit, Hertl třikrát nahrával

Filip Zadina se pere o místo na soupisce DetroituFilip Zadina se pere o místo na soupisce Detroitu • Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Ondřej Kaše číhá před Adinem Hillem na dorážkuOndřej Kaše číhá před Adinem Hillem na dorážku • AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Jeff Skinner se snaží najít mezírku ve výstroji Calvina PickardaJeff Skinner se snaží najít mezírku ve výstroji Calvina Pickarda • AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
U gólu Nikity Ščerbaka byl na ledě i Tomáš PlekanecU gólu Nikity Ščerbaka byl na ledě i Tomáš Plekanec • Reuters / Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Reinhart z Buffala kontroluje, jestli je gólman Frederik Andersen v pořádkuSam Reinhart z Buffala kontroluje, jestli je gólman Frederik Andersen v pořádku • AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Do brány Alexe Stalocka zaparkoval Dominic Toninato z ColoradaDo brány Alexe Stalocka zaparkoval Dominic Toninato z Colorada • AP Photo/Jim Mone
Nováček Emerson Clark si troufl na zkušeného Ty Randella z BuffalaNováček Emerson Clark si troufl na zkušeného Ty Randella z Buffala • Reuters / Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Alexandar Georgiev se po ráně Anderse Leeho natahuje marněAlexandar Georgiev se po ráně Anderse Leeho natahuje marně • AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Anthony Angello z Pittsburghu uzemnil tímhle hitem Calvina ThurkaufaAnthony Angello z Pittsburghu uzemnil tímhle hitem Calvina Thurkaufa • AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Connor Ingram pochytal proti Predators 22 z 24 střeleckých pokusůConnor Ingram pochytal proti Predators 22 z 24 střeleckých pokusů • AP Photo/Chris O&#39;Meara
Čtyřka draftu Brady Tkachuk a jeho první gól za SenatorsČtyřka draftu Brady Tkachuk a jeho první gól za Senators • Reuters / Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Cody McLeod zasáhl obránce Scotta Mayfielda v derby pěstí naprosto přesněCody McLeod zasáhl obránce Scotta Mayfielda v derby pěstí naprosto přesně • AP Photo/Jessica Hill
PŘÍPRAVA NA NHL | Český útočný talent Filip Zadina poprvé gólově uspěl v barvách Detroitu. Jeho branka v přesilové hře ze 3. minuty pomohla k výhře nad Bostonem 4:3 v prodloužení. Hned tři nahrávky si zapsal forvard Tomáš Hertl ze San Jose. Kalifornský klub přesto nestačil na Las Vegas a po maratonech nájezdů prohrál 4:5.



VÍCE INFORMACÍ PŘIPRAVUJEME

Výsledky:

Pittsburgh - Columbus 7:3 (2:0, 2:1, 3:2)
Branky: 10. a 56. Cullen, 3. Riikola, 31. Letang, 33. A. Johnson, 42. Trotman, 54. Wilson - 38., 45. a 51. Bjorkstrand.

Minnesota - Colorado 7:0 (1:0, 3:0, 3:0)
Branky: 31., 37. a 43. Coyle, 9. Zucker, 24. Read, 41. Koivu, 54. Parise.

Detroit - Boston 4:3 v prodl. (2:1, 0:0, 1:2 - 1:0)
Branky: 3. Zadina, 18. Cholowski, 41. Saarijärvi, 62. Svečnikov - 7. Hughes, 45. Winnik, 55. Andersson.

Montreal - Ottawa 3:2 (0:1, 1:1, 2:0)
Branky: 39. Ščerbak, 42. Byron, 42. Tatar - 2. Tkachuk, 38. Ceci.

Buffalo - Toronto 2:3 (1:0, 1:2, 0:1)
Branky: 5. Okposo, 40. Skinner - 23. Matthews, 26. Bracco, 51. Rosén.

New York Islanders - New York Rangers 5:2 (1:1, 3:1, 1:0)
Branky: 18. a 39. Beauvillier, 21. Bailey, 33. Lee, 49. Pulock - 7. McLeod, 40. Spooner.

Tampa Bay - Nashville 5:2 (0:1, 2:1, 3:0)
Branky: 25. Miller, 31. Volkov, 54. Yan, 59. Verhaeghe, 59. Paquette - 4. Järnkrok, 40. Ellis.

Dallas - Florida 3:4 v prodl. (0:0, 3:2, 0:1 - 0:1)
Branky: 22. Gurjanov, 26. Shore, 38. Smith - 22. Borgström, 23. Petrovic, 50. MacKenzie, 63. MacDonald.

Calgary - Vancouver 5:2 (2:1, 2:0, 1:1)
Branky: 7., 18. a 30. Czarnik, 26. Backlund (Frolík), 60. Jankowski - 15. Pettersson, 50. Sutter. Brankář David Rittich (Calgary) odchytal 28 minut, inkasoval jednu branku z 15 střel a měl úspěšnost zákroků 93,3 procenta.

Arizona - Anaheim 6:1 (1:0, 3:0, 2:1)
Branky: 29. a 42. Crouse, 4. Oesterle, 25. Stepan, 36. Garland, 42. Klima - 57. Silfverberg.

San Jose - Vegas 4:5 po sam. nájezdech (2:1, 2:1, 0:2 - 0:0)
Branky: 2. Burns (Hertl), 15. Meier (Hertl), 27. Goodrow, 40. Couture (Hertl) - 35. a 46. Lindberg, 1. Pacioretty, 57. Bellemare, rozhodující sam. nájezd Brännström.

Témata:  sport, hokej, NHL, Detroit, Filip Zadina, San Jose, Tomáš Hertl
TIPSPORT extraliga – nejvyšší hokejová liga 2018/2019

Aktuální kolo Tabulka Kanadské bodování hráčů Statistiky brankářů Program v TV Nová pravidla a tresty Přestupy ONLINE Sazka Fantasy extraliga

Nejvyšší domácí hokejová soutěž Tipsport extraliga startuje v pátek 14. září. Na fanoušky čeká celkem 52 kol plus play off, skupina o udržení a baráž o extraligu. Nově Tipsport extraligu vysílá vedle ČT sport i program O2 TV Sport. Program extraligy v TV sledujte zde >> Současně se v hokejové extralize zavádí nová pravidla, jejich přehled najdete zde >>

