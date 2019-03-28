Solskjaer koučem United natrvalo, podepsal smlouvu na tři roky | iSport.cz

Dobré výsledky a zlepšená hra přinesly to, co se očekávalo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer byl jmenován trenérem Manchesteru United natrvalo! Norský kouč a bývalý útočník podepsal se slavným celkem tříletou smlouvu. Pátý tým Premier League a čtvrtfinalista Ligy mistrů tak už nemusí hledat nového trenéra, kterého chtěl podle původního plánu přivést na Old Trafford v létě.