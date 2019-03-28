Solskjaer koučem United natrvalo, podepsal smlouvu na tři roky | iSport.cz
  •  
Premier League 2018/2019

Anglie - Premier League
před 10 minutami

Solskjaer koučem United natrvalo, podepsal smlouvu na tři roky

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer podepsal v Manchesteru United smlouvu na tři rokyOle Gunnar Solskjaer podepsal v Manchesteru United smlouvu na tři roky • Reuters
Trenér fotbalistů Manchesteru United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer během utkání Ligy mistrů s PSGTrenér fotbalistů Manchesteru United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer během utkání Ligy mistrů s PSG • Reuters
Manchester United pod Ole Gunnar Solskjaerem válí, pod norským koučem vyhráli desátý z jedenácti zápasůManchester United pod Ole Gunnar Solskjaerem válí, pod norským koučem vyhráli desátý z jedenácti zápasů • Reuters
Trenér Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dovedl United k výhře nad ChelseaTrenér Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dovedl United k výhře nad Chelsea • Reuters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poprvé s United v lize padlOle Gunnar Solskjaer poprvé s United v lize padl • Reuters
Paul Pogba patří mezi oblíbence kouře SolskjaeraPaul Pogba patří mezi oblíbence kouře Solskjaera • Reuters
Ole Gunar Solskjaer si v zápase proti PSG musel obléct tréninkový dresOle Gunar Solskjaer si v zápase proti PSG musel obléct tréninkový dres • Profimedia.cz
Dobré výsledky a zlepšená hra přinesly to, co se očekávalo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer byl jmenován trenérem Manchesteru United natrvalo! Norský kouč a bývalý útočník podepsal se slavným celkem tříletou smlouvu. Pátý tým Premier League a čtvrtfinalista Ligy mistrů tak už nemusí hledat nového trenéra, kterého chtěl podle původního plánu přivést na Old Trafford v létě.



PODROBNOSTI PŘIPRAVUJEME.

Témata:  sport, fotbal, Premier League, Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, anglie
 

