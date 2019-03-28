Solskjaer koučem United natrvalo, podepsal smlouvu na tři roky | iSport.cz

PODROBNOSTI PŘIPRAVUJEME.
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Liverpool
|31
|23
|7
|1
|70:18
|76
|2. Manchester City
|30
|24
|2
|4
|79:21
|74
|3. Tottenham
|30
|20
|1
|9
|57:32
|61
|4. Arsenal
|30
|18
|6
|6
|63:39
|60
|5. Manchester Utd.
|30
|17
|7
|6
|58:40
|58
|6. Chelsea
|30
|17
|6
|7
|50:33
|57
|7. Wolves
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38:36
|44
|8. Watford
|30
|12
|7
|11
|42:44
|43
|9. West Ham
|31
|12
|6
|13
|41:46
|42
|10. Leicester
|31
|12
|5
|14
|40:43
|41
|11. Everton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|43:42
|40
|12. Bournemouth
|31
|11
|5
|15
|43:56
|38
|13. Newcastle
|31
|9
|8
|14
|31:40
|35
|14. Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|6
|15
|36:41
|33
|15. Brighton
|29
|9
|6
|14
|32:42
|33
|16. Southampton
|30
|7
|9
|14
|34:50
|30
|17. Burnley
|31
|8
|6
|17
|35:59
|30
|18. Cardiff
|30
|8
|4
|18
|27:57
|28
|19. Fulham
|31
|4
|5
|22
|29:70
|17
|20. Huddersfield Town
|31
|3
|5
|23
|18:57
|14