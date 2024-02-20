Dlouhé čekání na gól rozsekl Haaland. City se znovu dotahují na čelo

1/9
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize porazili 1:0 Brentford a posunuli se na druhé místo tabulky. Od vedoucího Liverpoolu je dělí bod.
Premier League - 18. kolo:
Manchester City - Brentford 1:0
Branka: 71. Haaland.
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Liverpool
|25
|17
|6
|2
|59:24
|57
|2. Manchester City
|25
|17
|5
|3
|58:26
|56
|3. Arsenal
|25
|17
|4
|4
|58:22
|55
|4. Aston Villa
|25
|15
|4
|6
|52:33
|49
|5. Tottenham
|25
|14
|5
|6
|52:38
|47
|6. Manchester Utd.
|25
|14
|2
|9
|35:34
|44
|7. Brighton
|25
|10
|8
|7
|48:40
|38
|8. Newcastle
|25
|11
|4
|10
|53:41
|37
|9. West Ham
|25
|10
|6
|9
|36:44
|36
|10. Chelsea
|25
|10
|5
|10
|42:41
|35
|11. Wolves
|25
|10
|5
|10
|39:40
|35
|12. Fulham
|25
|8
|5
|12
|34:41
|29
|13. Bournemouth
|24
|7
|7
|10
|33:46
|28
|14. Brentford
|25
|7
|4
|14
|35:44
|25
|15. Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|7
|12
|28:44
|25
|16. Nottingham Forest
|25
|6
|6
|13
|32:44
|24
|17. Everton
|25
|8
|6
|11
|27:33
|20
|18. Luton Town
|24
|5
|5
|14
|34:47
|20
|19. Burnley
|25
|3
|4
|18
|25:55
|13
|20. Sheffield Utd.
|25
|3
|4
|18
|22:65
|13
