Premier League 2023/2024

Anglie - Premier League
20. února 2024 • 22:29

Dlouhé čekání na gól rozsekl Haaland. City se znovu dotahují na čelo

Autor: ČTK, iSport.cz
Erling Haaland během domácího duelu s Brentfordem
Kanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasuKanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasu • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Kanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasuKanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasu • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Kanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasuKanonýr Erling Haaland otevřel po samostatném úniku skóre zápasu • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Julián Álvarez brání Ivana ToneyhoJulián Álvarez brání Ivana Toneyho • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Brankář Brentfordu Mark Flekken v zápase na Etihad StadiumBrankář Brentfordu Mark Flekken v zápase na Etihad Stadium • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Erling Haaland během domácího duelu s BrentfordemErling Haaland během domácího duelu s Brentfordem • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Erling Haaland během domácího duelu s BrentfordemErling Haaland během domácího duelu s Brentfordem • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Erling Haaland během domácího duelu s BrentfordemErling Haaland během domácího duelu s Brentfordem • ČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize porazili 1:0 Brentford a posunuli se na druhé místo tabulky. Od vedoucího Liverpoolu je dělí bod.



PŘIPRAVUJEME PODROBNOSTI.

Premier League - 18. kolo:

Manchester City - Brentford 1:0
Branka: 71. Haaland.

Z V R P Skóre B
1. Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59:24 57
2. Manchester City 25 17 5 3 58:26 56
3. Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58:22 55
4. Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52:33 49
5. Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52:38 47
6. Manchester Utd. 25 14 2 9 35:34 44
7. Brighton 25 10 8 7 48:40 38
8. Newcastle 25 11 4 10 53:41 37
9. West Ham 25 10 6 9 36:44 36
10. Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42:41 35
11. Wolves 25 10 5 10 39:40 35
12. Fulham 25 8 5 12 34:41 29
13. Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33:46 28
14. Brentford 25 7 4 14 35:44 25
15. Crystal Palace 25 6 7 12 28:44 25
16. Nottingham Forest 25 6 6 13 32:44 24
17. Everton 25 8 6 11 27:33 20
18. Luton Town 24 5 5 14 34:47 20
19. Burnley 25 3 4 18 25:55 13
20. Sheffield Utd. 25 3 4 18 22:65 13

