Premier League 2022/2023

Anglie - Premier League
1. dubna 2023 • 15:25

City - Liverpool 4:1. Jasná výhra i bez Haalanda, řádili Grealish a De Bruyne

Autor: iSport.cz
0
İlkay Gündogan a Kevin De Bruyne se radují z góluİlkay Gündogan a Kevin De Bruyne se radují z gólu • Reuters
Pep Guardiola se zdraví s KloppemPep Guardiola se zdraví s Kloppem • Reuters
Fabinho fauluje Jacka GrealisheFabinho fauluje Jacka Grealishe • Reuters
Mohamed Salah se rozčiluje poté, co dostal žlutou kartuMohamed Salah se rozčiluje poté, co dostal žlutou kartu • Reuters
Gólová střela Mohameda SalahaGólová střela Mohameda Salaha • ČTK / AP / Jon Super
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu a jejich euforie po vstřelené branceFotbalisté Liverpoolu a jejich euforie po vstřelené brance • ČTK / AP / Jon Super
Rodri nahání Codyho GakpaRodri nahání Codyho Gakpa • Reuters
Julián Álvarez se raduje po vyrovnávací trefěJulián Álvarez se raduje po vyrovnávací trefě • Reuters
Gólová radost hráčů Manchesteru CityGólová radost hráčů Manchesteru City • Reuters
Kevin De Bruyne posílá míč do sítěKevin De Bruyne posílá míč do sítě • Reuters
Kevin De Bruyne oslavuje svoji trefuKevin De Bruyne oslavuje svoji trefu • Reuters
İlkay Gündogan přidal třetí gól Manchesteru Cityİlkay Gündogan přidal třetí gól Manchesteru City • Reuters
İlkay Gündogan a Kevin De Bruyne se radují z góluİlkay Gündogan a Kevin De Bruyne se radují z gólu • Reuters
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City se radují z trefy proti LiverpooluFotbalisté Manchesteru City se radují z trefy proti Liverpoolu • Reuters
Dloubák: Top čeští talenti. Proč vyhrál Jurásek a co minulé ročníky?
Dloubák: Top čeští talenti. Proč vyhrál Jurásek a co minulé ročníky?
MOMENTY Davida Hovorky: gól hýžděmi, Liga mistrů i nej stopeři s Kúdelou
MOMENTY Davida Hovorky: gól hýžděmi, Liga mistrů i nej stopeři s Kúdelou
Manchester City ve šlágru anglické Premier League porazil Liverpool vysoko 4:1. Domácí si poradili i bez zraněného Erlinga Haalanda, o branky se postarali čtyři různí střelci. Kevin De Bruyne a Jack Grealish si kromě gólu připsali i asistenci.



Podrobnosti připravujeme.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:

Manchester City - Liverpool 4:1
Branky: 28. Álvarez, 47. De Bruyne, 53. Gündogan, 74. Grealish - 17. Salah,

16:00 Bournemouth - Fulham, Brighton - Brentford, Nottingham - Wolverhampton, Arsenal - Leeds, Crystal Palace - Leicester,

18:30 Chelsea - Aston Villa.

Manchester City

Liverpool F.C.

Z V R P Skóre B
1. Arsenal 28 22 3 3 66:26 69
2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64
3. Manchester Utd. 26 15 5 6 41:35 50
4. Tottenham 28 15 4 9 52:40 49
5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47
6. Liverpool 27 12 6 9 48:33 42
7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42
8. Brentford 27 10 12 5 43:34 42
9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39
10. Chelsea 27 10 8 9 29:28 38
11. Aston Villa 27 11 5 11 35:39 38
12. Crystal Palace 28 6 9 13 22:38 27
13. Wolves 28 7 6 15 22:41 27
14. Leeds 27 6 8 13 35:44 26
15. Everton 28 6 8 14 22:40 26
16. Nottingham Forest 27 6 8 13 22:49 26
17. Leicester 27 7 4 16 38:47 25
18. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24
19. Bournemouth 27 6 6 15 25:54 24
20. Southampton 28 6 5 17 23:46 23

Témata:  fotbal, anglie, liverpool, Premier League, sport, manchester city
0
Kvalifikace na EURO 2024 v Německu

Program kvalifikace na EURO 2024 Skupina E Skupiny kvalifikace na EURO 2024

Mistrovství Evropy ve fotbale 2024 se koná od 14. června do 14. července v Německu. Turnaje se zúčastní 24 týmů. Českou fotbalovou reprezentaci čeká kvalifikační skupina E, ve které se utká s Polskem, Albánií, Faerskými ostrovy a Moldavskem.

Fotbal dnes * Zemřel PeléFotbalové vybavení * Fotbalové dresy * Kopačky na Heureka.cz

