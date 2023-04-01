City - Liverpool 4:1. Jasná výhra i bez Haalanda, řádili Grealish a De Bruyne

Manchester City ve šlágru anglické Premier League porazil Liverpool vysoko 4:1. Domácí si poradili i bez zraněného Erlinga Haalanda, o branky se postarali čtyři různí střelci. Kevin De Bruyne a Jack Grealish si kromě gólu připsali i asistenci.
Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:
Manchester City - Liverpool 4:1
Branky: 28. Álvarez, 47. De Bruyne, 53. Gündogan, 74. Grealish - 17. Salah,
16:00 Bournemouth - Fulham, Brighton - Brentford, Nottingham - Wolverhampton, Arsenal - Leeds, Crystal Palace - Leicester,
18:30 Chelsea - Aston Villa.
Manchester City Vše o klubu ZDE
Liverpool F.C. Vše o klubu ZDE
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|B
|1. Arsenal
|28
|22
|3
|3
|66:26
|69
|2. Manchester City
|28
|20
|4
|4
|71:26
|64
|3. Manchester Utd.
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41:35
|50
|4. Tottenham
|28
|15
|4
|9
|52:40
|49
|5. Newcastle
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39:19
|47
|6. Liverpool
|27
|12
|6
|9
|48:33
|42
|7. Brighton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46:31
|42
|8. Brentford
|27
|10
|12
|5
|43:34
|42
|9. Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38:37
|39
|10. Chelsea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29:28
|38
|11. Aston Villa
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35:39
|38
|12. Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|22:38
|27
|13. Wolves
|28
|7
|6
|15
|22:41
|27
|14. Leeds
|27
|6
|8
|13
|35:44
|26
|15. Everton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|22:40
|26
|16. Nottingham Forest
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22:49
|26
|17. Leicester
|27
|7
|4
|16
|38:47
|25
|18. West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24:34
|24
|19. Bournemouth
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25:54
|24
|20. Southampton
|28
|6
|5
|17
|23:46
|23