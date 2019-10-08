Tour de France 2019 | Tour de France 2020: Trasa a etapy, na závěr horská časovka | iSportLIFE | iSport.cz
Tour de France
Trasa Tour de France: Start v Nice, vrchol na Planině krásných dívek

V pořadí 107. ročník cyklistické Tour de France odstartuje v Nice. V předposlední etapě vyvrcholí horskou časovkou jednotlivců na 36 km s cílem na Planině krásných dívek.
Trasa Tour de France 2020
Cyklistická Tour de France v příštím roce vyvrcholí v předposlední etapě horskou časovkou jednotlivců na 36 km s cílem na Planině krásných dívek. Začátek 107. ročníku je naplánovaný na 27. června 2020 v Nice, okolo kterého se pojedou hned dvě etapy.



Podrobnosti připravujeme...

