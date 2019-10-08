Tour de France 2019

Cyklistická Tour de France v příštím roce vyvrcholí v předposlední etapě horskou časovkou jednotlivců na 36 km s cílem na Planině krásných dívek. Začátek 107. ročníku je naplánovaný na 27. června 2020 v Nice, okolo kterého se pojedou hned dvě etapy.
Podrobnosti připravujeme...
